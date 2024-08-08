Mystery Solved: Church Artifact Tracked Down And Returned After More Than A Century

In a remarkable turn of events, an old church bell has reportedly been returned to the Mt. Pocono United Methodist Church in Monroe County, Pennsylvania after 113 years

Those responsible for the church had melted the bell down and recast it into smaller bells that were sold to help finance the rebuilding of the structure after a fire in 1911, according to PA Homepage.

The bell was a gift given to Pastor Jennifer Miller by her husband after he discovered it online, she told the outlet. “I have been given mine as a Mother’s Day gift from my husband. He found it online through eBay through an antique stealer who found it I believe at a flea market,” she reportedly said.

The bell has been restored and serves as a reminder of the church’s past ordeals and its effort to overcome them, PA Homepage reported. “The turmoils, the issues that they’ve gone through, we’re still having today so if they can find the hope in a small little bell, we can find hope in the things we see around today too,” the pastor told the outlet. (RELATED: 16th Century Bell Stolen By Nazis Set To Be Returned To Poland)

The church is quite active in the community. It partnered with another local church in 2019 to host a cultural food event during Black History month, PA Homepage previously reported. The event reportedly featured cuisine from Central America, the Caribbean and the southern United States.