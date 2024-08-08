Man Accused Of Killing Wife With Poison Eye Drops, Attacking Daughter Same Way

North Carolina prosecutors accused Joshua Lee Hunsucker, a 40-year-old resident, of killing his wife with poison eye drops and using the same method to harm his daughter, ABC News reported Wednesday.

Prosecutors alleged that Hunsucker poisoned his 11-year-old daughter to implicate John and Susie Robinson, who are witnesses in Hunsucker’s wife’s case, the outlet reported, citing court documents. (RELATED: Death Toll Climbs From Tainted Eyedrops, CDC Announces)

After allegedly murdering his wife by putting eye drops into her drinks, prosecutors alleged that Hunsucker submitted false information to the insurance company to receive a sum of over $200,000, ABC News reported. He claimed in his report to the company that his wife perished “due to myocardial infarction,” court documents read. He reportedly cremated his wife’s remains prior to filing the insurance claim.

A North Carolina man accused of fatally poisoning his wife with eyedrops is now being accused of attempting to poison their 11-year-old daughter with the same substance, resulting in her hospitalization, according to court documents. https://t.co/7b8mUFlsJw — ABC News (@ABC) August 8, 2024

The wife’s status as an organ donor meant that a vial of her blood was preserved after she died, which an investigation revealed had a high presence of eye drops, ABC News reported. Hunsucker allegedly told two co-workers prior to his wife’s death that if he were to kill someone he would use eye drops to do so, the court documents say.

The suspect was alleged to use the same method — dropping eye drops in beverages — to poison his daughter, ABC News reported. The daughter’s urine sample had eye drop solution detected, court documents read. Her blood sample also had a drug prescribed for adults experiencing depression in it, the outlet reported. Investigators reportedly found the drug in Hunsucker’s truck.

Police arrested Hunsucker in 2019 over these allegations, ABC News reported. A jury indicted Hunsucker on four counts of intimidation and four counts of obstruction of justice Monday. Prosecutors accused him of trying to intimidate the Robinsons by allegedly harassing them and falsely accusing them of assaulting and kidnapping him, court documents said.