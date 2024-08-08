REPORT: Police Arrest Employee For Allegedly Having Hundreds Of Nude Photos Of Children At Church Day Care

Prosecutors reportedly charged a Twin Cities, Minnesota, daycare worker Wednesday with possessing child pornography and taking nude photographs of children in his care.

Eric Allen, 39, was charged with having sexual images of children on his computer and phone. He worked at the Mount Carmel Child Care Center in northeast Minneapolis, which is part of the Mount Carmel Lutheran Church, according to CBS News.

The pastor at the church told the news outlet that they terminated Allen upon being informed of his arrest.

Court documents revealed that Allen confessed to having images of girls from the daycare on his phone and provided investigators with their names, CBS News reported.

A Minneapolis day care employee is criminally charged after a tip led investigators to find child sexual abuse material on his phone — including images of children he worked with. https://t.co/hCrBZXvUcd — KSTP (@KSTP) August 7, 2024

Law enforcement began investigating the matter after receiving a tip about a cellphone containing child sexual abuse material (CSAM). This led to a subpoena that identified Allen as the owner of the illicit material.

Investigators found videos of abuse showing female minors participating in sexual activity with each other and an adult male in March 2024. Law enforcement found 1,200 photos and videos on Allen’s phone. (RELATED: Woman Claims She Recorded Alleged Child Sex Assault To Avoid Blackmail)

The daycare center is cooperating with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in the investigation. Allen was originally released, but has been taken back into custody due to the severity of his alleged crimes. He is set to make his first court appearance Thursday.