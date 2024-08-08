ROOKE: Police Association In California Is Finally Fed Up With Mayor

The Oakland Police Officers Association (OPOA) called for Mayor Sheng Tao to resign immediately Tuesday, promising that if she doesn’t, they will support the recall effort against her due to the “mayhem” city residents are experiencing under her leadership.

“On behalf of the police officers of the City of Oakland, we urge you to resign immediately as Mayor of Oakland. To protect the safety of Oakland residents and businesses, the Oakland Police Officers Association executive board Monday voted unanimously to seek your resignation,” the letter stated.

“Every day you are in office, Oakland is less safe. Your administration has turned Oakland into an international embarrassment,” the statement added.

No one wants to live in a city plagued with violent crime, which is precisely what Oakland residents have been forced to endure for decades and has gotten worse since Tao took office in 2022. (ROOKE: Kamala Still Cut Checks To Defund The Police Long After Dems Flip-Flopped On Crime)

In 2023, Oakland saw a 200% increase in homicides, 9% more aggravated assaults, and a 3% rise in rapes over 12 months, according to recent crime data. The city also experienced a 38% increase in robberies. There were over 17,000 burglaries in 2023, marking a 23% rise since 2022, and almost 15,000 motor vehicle thefts, a 44% increase during that same time.

To make matters worse, the Oakland Police Department is underfunded and understaffed, according to the union. After recent budget and personnel cuts made by Tao, the department only has 678 officers, when it needs over 1,000 to be capable of responding to the high number of violent crime calls the officers receive. It’s no wonder that the city’s police union is demanding Tao resign.

Tao’s resignation would only be a small victory for a city like Oakland. Unfortunately, California residents would likely never elect a hard-on-crime Republican to clean up the city’s issues. Do you remember when Oakland’s neighboring city, San Francisco, recalled Soros-funded District Attorney Chesa Boudin and replaced him with a supposedly “progressive, pro-police DA” London Breed who was supposed to solve all their woes? Well, a year into her tenure, violent crime went up. (ROOKE: Dems Running Voting Scheme Founded By Kamala Staffer In Swing State)

It doesn’t take a doctorate in criminal statistics to understand that far-left leadership will never drive down crime. Oakland’s only hope is a no-nonsense mayor and city council willing to ignore the barrage of bad press that will inevitably come their way and completely change the policies regarding police funding and staffing. But I doubt Oakland has fallen low enough to produce this level of common sense.