Michelle Pfeiffer Joining As Actress, Executive Producer On Taylor Sheridan’s First ‘Yellowstone’ Sequel Spin-Off

We were finally given answers Thursday by Paramount+ as to the plan for Taylor Sheridan’s first “Yellowstone” sequel spin-off series. Here’s all we know so far, as of Thursday morning, Aug. 8.

Oscar nominee Michelle Pfeiffer is officially on board to executive producer and star in Taylor Sheridan’s new series “Madison,” which was previously titled “2024,” according to a press release shared with the Daily Caller. The series is being described as the next “installment” from the “Yellowstone” universe, suggesting some crossover but not necessarily an exact continuation of the Dutton-Yellowstone Ranch story.

“The series is a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana,” Paramount said in the press release.

“Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity and grace,” said Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global co-CEO and president/CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios. “She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the [“Yellowstone”] universe, [“Madison”], from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan.” (RELATED: Cody Johnson Claims He’s In Movie Talks With Taylor Sheridan)

The series, like all Sheridan shows, is brought to us by Paramount+, MTV Entertainment Studios and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions.

There are no other updates on who will be joining Pfeiffer on screen other than rumors around Patrick J. Adams and Kurt Russell.

It also appears Matthew McConaughey’s dreams of being part of the “Yellowstone” universe may be on hold. He apparently asked for an insane amount of money to be part of the series, which was probably (and rightfully) balked at by Sheridan and his team.