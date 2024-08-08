Tropical Storm Debby Intensifies As She Heads East

We woke up to tornado warnings through Wednesday night and heavy rains throughout the Carolinas Thursday morning, with the worst still on the way from Tropical Storm Debby.

Tropical Storm Debby moved inland over Georgia and the Carolinas on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, bringing a major flooding threat throughout the region and up into Western Virginia, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). Heavy rainfall is expected to persist throughout the day and into the evening with “considerable flooding impacts” up to the Mid-Atlantic state and Northeast until at least Saturday morning, the NHC added.

Tropical storm conditions will likely cause coastal flooding in South and North Carolina on Thursday. And I was up all night with tornado warnings further inland.

🚨🌀TROPICAL STORM DEBBY🌀🚨 As we take a look at Debby it’s looking like it’ll be bringing a lot of flooding from the Carolina’s up into the northeast as a high risk for upwards of a foot of rainfall has been issued down in North Carolina so if you see a flooded roadway turn… pic.twitter.com/lfoqGjbYmr — Williams Weather (@McCallsWeather) August 7, 2024

Tropical Storm #Debby made a second landfall near Bulls Bay, South Carolina, early this morning, and @NOAA‘s #GOESEast 🛰️ is continuing to monitor the storm. A major #flood threat continues for portions of the Carolinas and western Virginia, and Flood Watches stretch from North… pic.twitter.com/P0HOdKIRLS — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) August 8, 2024

A radar graphic shared by storm chaser Reed Timmer showed “a massive plume of heavy tropical rainfall with feeder bands pumping off the warm Atlantic Ocean,” bringing “big problems tomorrow up through the Roanoke area.” (RELATED: Tornado That Hit Buffalo Might Be Something Even More Insane)

The system covers an area stretching from Florence, South Carolina, through Fayetteville and Raleigh, with two significant areas of concern around the Goldsboro area, near Seymour Johnson Air Force Base.

Tropical Storm Debby has intensified with a massive plume of heavy tropical rainfall with feeder bands pumping off the warm Atlantic Ocean! Numerous flash flood warnings in effect including observed flooding near Lumberton and Bladenboro, NC! Big problems tomorrow up through the… pic.twitter.com/kwvuTolO8f — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerUSA) August 8, 2024

OVERNIGHT TORNADO: A tornado ripped through a middle school in Wilson, North Carolina early this morning, and several roads through the Pee Dee are impassable as Tropical Storm Debby continues to bring showers through our area. pic.twitter.com/yUcRfy6453 — Simon Williams (@SimonWPDE) August 8, 2024

“Tropical cyclones are the most efficient tornado producers,” Timmer told the Daily Caller via text.

I told him the skies looked like they were brightening up in the area. “When those breaks in the clouds come it could lead to more of a tornado threat,” he replied.

At least two tornadoes have hit the region at the time of writing. Other forecasters warned residents of North Carolina to be on high alert throughout the rest of the day Thursday through into Friday morning. (RELATED: Footage Captures Supercell Striking Omaha, Leaving More Than 213,000 Without Power)

One of those tornadoes appears to have ripped through a middle school in Wilson, North Carolina, according to WPDE. It also damaged several homes, an official told the outlet.