Charles Payne Chokes Up Live On-Air As He Gives Update On Niece Three Months After Being Shot

Fox Business anchor Charles Payne became emotional on Friday as he gave an update on the recovery of his niece three months after she got shot in Harlem, New York.

Payne announced during a May 22 “Fox & Friends” segment that his niece suffered from a gunshot wound caused by a “random act of violence” earlier that month, and underwent a four-hour surgical procedure at Harlem Hospital. The Fox Business host emotionally told his viewers on Friday that his niece returned to work on Monday for the first time following the shooting.

“I want to thank all the viewers and the folks on ‘X,’ formally known as Twitter. So, my niece was shot three months ago. She had to endure four hours of emergency surgery,” Payne said on “Making Money with Charles Payne,” showing a photograph of his niece returning to work.

Payne thanked all of his viewers and social media users who expressed their condolences following the shooting. Payne’s niece sent him a response to the messages that he emotionally shared on-air. (RELATED: ‘It’s Nuts!’: Fox Business’ Charles Payne Unloads On Biden-Harris Admin’s Economic Policies As Market Tanks)

“‘Oh my God, I’m so overwhelmed with joy. I’m here at work in tears reading the comments. The feeling that’s gave me is amazing. Thank you so much. So much motivation,'” Payne’s niece wrote.

Payne first announced his niece’s return to work in a Tuesday “X” post.

“My niece was shot three months [a]go in [a] random act of violence. She needed 4 hours of emergency surgery to survive. She went back to work yesterday,” Payne said.

My niece was shot three months go in random act of violence. She needed 4 hours of emergency surgery to survive. She went back to work yesterday. pic.twitter.com/BuanIE9To6 — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) August 6, 2024

The niece’s friend also got shot during the incident, which Payne said was a gang shooting during the “Fox & Friends” segment in May.

