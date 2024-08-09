Hall Of Fame Golfer Chi Chi Rodriguez Dead At 88

Charismatic Hall of Fame golfer Juan “Chi Chi” Rodriguez died Thursday in his native Puerto Rico at the age of 88, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

Rodriguez, who reportedly learned how to play golf by using a guava tree stick as a club, became one of the sport’s most popular players known for his colorful character and antics on the links, according to The AP. “Chi Chi” was born Juan Antonio Rodriguez into a family of six children and spent his childhood helping his father harvest sugar cane before becoming the first Puerto Rican to make the PGA Tour, the AP reported. (RELATED: PGA Legend Mark Carnevale Dead At 64)

Chi Chi Rodriguez, Hall of Fame golfer known for antics on the greens, dies at 88 https://t.co/DuS6NW0z8R — KVIA ABC-7 News (@KVIAABC7News) August 9, 2024

Regarding his desire to succeed, Rodriguez once told Sports Illustrated, “They told me I was a hound dreaming about pork chops,” according to the outlet.

Rodriguez compiled eight tour victories, the first coming in 1963, followed by two in 1964, the AP reported.

By the time Rodriguez was inducted into the PGA World Golf Hall of Fame in 1992, he had totaled 22 Champions Tour victories and $7.6 million in combined career earnings, according to the AP.

Rodriguez, who had a legendary sense of humor, also had a passion for baseball, a sport he said he gave up because he “used to steal bases,” the AP reported.

On the fairways Rodriguez was known for antics like his “matador routine” which saw him twirl his club like or sword. He was also famous for doing a shuffling salsa step dance after sinking a birdie putt, according to the AP.

In his later years, Rodriguez spent his time as a partner for a golf community project, hosting a radio talk show, and appearing at public events, the outlet reported.

“Chi Chi Rodriguez’s passion for charity and outreach was surpassed only by his incredible talent with a golf club in his hand,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

Carmelo Javier Ríos, a senator in Puerto Rico who announced the golfer’s passing, did not provide a cause of death, according to the AP.

