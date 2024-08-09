US

Debby Puts DC, Other Major Cities On High Alert For Tornadoes, Heavy Rainfall

(Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images)

Kay Smythe News and Commentary Writer
Post-Tropical Cyclone Debby is bringing heavy rainfall, significant flooding threats and some tornado warnings as she makes her way into the Northern Mid-Atlantic states Friday.

Tornado warnings were issued for Washington D.C., Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia late Thursday evening after a day of torrential downpours and twisters throughout the Carolinas following post-tropical cyclone Debby, according to the National Weather Service. Hail and high winds were also forecast for the region, encompassing cities like Raleigh, Richmond, Lynchburg and others.

Residents were told Wednesday to ensure Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) were enabled on their cell phones as the risk of ongoing tornadoes from Debby was high throughout the coming days.

Debby is expected to move up through the states, reaching Ontario, Canada as early as Friday and continue until at least Tuesday, according to Instant Weather Ontario.

The worst weather will hit parts of Maryland and Connecticut on Friday night, according to NBC and WBAL. Tornado warnings went off in parts of Maryland early Friday morning, with the area expected to be under a tornado watch until at least 2 pm.

CEDAR KEY, FLORIDA – AUGUST 05: High winds, rain and storm surge from Hurricane Debby inundate a neighborhood on August 05, 2024, in Cedar Key, Florida. Hurricane Debby brings rain storms and high winds along Florida’s Big Bend area. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

STATESBORO, GEORGIA – AUGUST 7: Homes in the Allen Circle neighborhood are underwater after excessive rains caused flooding on August 7, 2024 in Statesboro, Georgia. Tropical Storm Debby has stalled over the South East, causing flooding and power outages throughout the region. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

STATESBORO, GEORGIA – AUGUST 7: A dog can be seen sitting on a front stoop of a home in the Allen Circle neighborhood where many homes are cars have been flooded due to excessive rains on August 7, 2024 in Statesboro, Georgia. Tropical Storm Debby has stalled over the South East, causing flooding and power outages throughout the region. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 08: People watch the fog covering the skyline during a rainy day on August 08, 2024 in New York City. According to weather services, Debby weakened to a tropical depression as it heads north, bringing torrential rain and a tornado threat. (Photo by Emaz/VIEWpress)

MONCKS CORNER, SOUTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 7: Arby’s restaurant looks devastated by a tornado associated with Tropical Storm Debby on August 7, 2024 in Moncks Corner, South Carolina. The weather system has stalled over the southeastern U.S. and is expected to bring prolonged torrential rain and flooding that will drop 10 to 20 inches of rain over the next few days. (Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images)

“I don’t want to be a Debbie Downer, but the forecast shows us that Tropical Storm Debby is about to lead to massive downfalls of rain all over the state of New York,” New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a press conference on Thursday, according to the New York Daily News.

Wind gusts could reach up to 60mph throughout Philadelphia to New England, raising the potential for power outages, broken trees and other damage. New York City is under a level 2 flood threat, with stream flooding likely throughout the region. (RELATED: Wild Videos Show Hurricane Debby’s Landfall With The Worst Likely Still Ahead Of Us)

Check your forecasts before heading out this weekend if you’re in the impacted areas. Or better yet, just stay home and spend time with your family.