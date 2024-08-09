Debby Puts DC, Other Major Cities On High Alert For Tornadoes, Heavy Rainfall

Post-Tropical Cyclone Debby is bringing heavy rainfall, significant flooding threats and some tornado warnings as she makes her way into the Northern Mid-Atlantic states Friday.

Tornado warnings were issued for Washington D.C., Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia late Thursday evening after a day of torrential downpours and twisters throughout the Carolinas following post-tropical cyclone Debby, according to the National Weather Service. Hail and high winds were also forecast for the region, encompassing cities like Raleigh, Richmond, Lynchburg and others.

Residents were told Wednesday to ensure Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) were enabled on their cell phones as the risk of ongoing tornadoes from Debby was high throughout the coming days.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of District of Columbia, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia until 7 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/WN2c9KYeuR — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) August 8, 2024

REMNANTS OF DEBBY… Pass to our west today-tonight along with the heaviest rain and greatest flood risk. East of the track, we will have bands of tropical showers and the low risk of a brief spin-up tornado late day into the evening. Best chance is west of I-495. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/rsNwy7PB9b — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) August 9, 2024

Debby is expected to move up through the states, reaching Ontario, Canada as early as Friday and continue until at least Tuesday, according to Instant Weather Ontario.

The worst weather will hit parts of Maryland and Connecticut on Friday night, according to NBC and WBAL. Tornado warnings went off in parts of Maryland early Friday morning, with the area expected to be under a tornado watch until at least 2 pm.

“I don’t want to be a Debbie Downer, but the forecast shows us that Tropical Storm Debby is about to lead to massive downfalls of rain all over the state of New York,” New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a press conference on Thursday, according to the New York Daily News.

Wind gusts could reach up to 60mph throughout Philadelphia to New England, raising the potential for power outages, broken trees and other damage. New York City is under a level 2 flood threat, with stream flooding likely throughout the region. (RELATED: Wild Videos Show Hurricane Debby’s Landfall With The Worst Likely Still Ahead Of Us)

Check your forecasts before heading out this weekend if you’re in the impacted areas. Or better yet, just stay home and spend time with your family.