‘I’m Going To Move On’: Harris Faulkner Spars With Liberal Guest Over Vice President’s ‘Press Blunders’

Fox News host Harris Faulkner shut down a liberal guest who tried to explain away moments where Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to ramble during unscripted moments on Friday.

Harris has not done a press conference or sit-down interview since President Joe Biden announced he would not seek reelection on July 21, but she held one impromptu gaggle with the media that lasted about a minute and ten seconds, according to The New York Times. Faulkner played a montage of the vice president’s “viral” moments with the media before she questioned Democratic strategist Richard Fowler about Harris’ moments. (RELATED: Dem Senator Says Harris Can Duck Interviews Because She ‘Has Been Doing The Job’ Of Vice President)

“I think you’ve picked a couple of press blunders, every politician has them. There’s also some great press moments,” Fowler claimed. “I know one in particular when she was in Ghana and she was asked a question about Ghana’s policies towards the LGBT community, and she said right away that LGBTQ rights are human rights, and the rights that they have here in the United States should be the same rights they have in Ghana. And she said it in front of a Ghanaian president who was passing a law that was making it illegal to be gay. So I think there are moments out there where you’ve seen her stood up and she’s been very strong in front of the press.”

WATCH:

‘I’m Going To Move On’: Harris Faulkner Spars With Liberal Guest Over Kamala’s ‘Press Blunders’ pic.twitter.com/rybBocvP0w — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 9, 2024

“I think you’ll see more moments like that at the debate with ABC and as this campaign continues,” Fowler continued. “I think right now, like I said, I think she’s trying to get her campaign together. She’s trying to meet delegates, she’s trying to meet the voters. She’s trying to get to all the battleground states. But I do think she will do an interview.”

“Ghana is a beautiful country filled with just wonderful people,” Faulkner responded, receiving agreement from Fowler before adding, “We need for her to take questions with a different country that ends in ‘A,’ America.”

Faulkner and Fowler went back and forth, with Fowler complaining that Faulkner had aired a clip from Poland, and tried to circle back to Ghana before Faulkner shut him down.

“OK, but watch the entire thing. And if you’d given some other example besides the one country you did, and maybe one in our own nation, as we did in our montage then I could understand the pushback,” Faulkner told Fowler. “But I don’t right now and I’m going to move on.”

Harris leads former President Donald Trump by 0.5% in a national head-to-head matchup, according to the Real Clear Polling average of polls from July 22 to Aug. 7, with the vice president increasing her lead to 0.8% when Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein and independent presidential candidates Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are included in surveys.

