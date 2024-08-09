REPORT: Hero Officer Busts Up Perp After He Punched Female Colleague In Face

An officer with the New York Police Department launched a barrage of punches at an alleged repeat offender after he punched a female officer in the face causing her to bleed, video posted to Twitter shows.

The perpetrator, 41-year-old Ernst Delma, allegedly slugged the female officer in the face after she tried to break up an argument Thursday between him and another person in the Bronx, the New York Post reported.

The officer struggled to get to her feet and had to be assisted by a pedestrian as blood streamed from her face, the video shows.

Her partner immediately jumped to action, pouncing on the perp and beating him in the face and body with multiple punches.

NEW: NYPD officer absolutely demolishes a repeat offender and humiliates him by pulling his pants down in front of a group of people after he punched a female police officer. Epic 🔥 The incident happened after suspect Ernst Delma punched a female officer in the face, knocking… pic.twitter.com/lFWJVRL5Wo — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 9, 2024

The officer‘s onslaught forced the assailant to cower on the ground, at one point his pants and underwear slipped off to expose his bare bottom. The officer eventually cuffed and detained Delma, who now faces charges of assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration, police told the Post.

Delma, who was on probation, according to the New York Post, also punched a 57-year-old woman in New York City in 2022, according to the same report. (RELATED: Someone Keeps Punching Young New York Women In The Face And City’s Dem Leadership Is Doing Nothing About It)

Delma has faced a number of arrests for assault and burglary in his criminal career, the outlet reported.

Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry decried the assault as a result of poor criminal policy, according to the Post.

“This is exactly what happens when the justice system cares more about coddling criminals than backing up cops on the street,” Hendry said.