Holland Taylor Reveals She ‘Worries’ About ‘Big Generational Difference’ With Her Partner

Famous actress Holland Taylor is 81 years old, and she admitted the age gap with her 49-year-old girlfriend worries her at times.

Taylor, best known for her role in “Two And A Half Men,” has been romantically linked to Sarah Paulson since 2015, and they’re still going strong. Their relationship is thriving, but she’s concerned their age difference may one day present itself as being an issue, according to her recent appearance on Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Live that aired Aug.8.

“We do have a wonderful resonance. We are very interested in the same kinds of things, but — and yet we share big differences,” Taylor said.

“I mean, we have a big generational difference between us, which worries me for her sake. But she, you know, what can I do?” she said, as she shrugged her shoulders.

Taylor highlighted some of the ways their age difference creeps up in day-to-day life.

“A lot of the things that she’s going through that are very emotional and important to her right now, I went through, you know, 40 years ago, 30 years ago,” Taylor said.

“And she brings them up in my memory and I think, ‘Oh, of course this is hard. Of course, that’s hard,’ or ‘Of course that’s great. Of course, that’s important to her,'” she continued, suggesting she has to step back at times to acknowledge their lives develop at a varied pace.

The famous actress added a positive spin by noting she felt “joy” in watching Paulson’s career develop, notably when she won her first Tony for “Appropriate.”

Paulson also earned an Emmy win and a Golden Globe for “The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.”

“I mean, I think she won every award you could win. That joy was so thrilling to see,” Taylor said. (RELATED: Dick Van Dyke And His Wife Open Up About Their 46-Year Age Gap)

Taylor is happy in her relationship with Paulson but admitted there are no plans to walk down the aisle and exchange vows.

“I don’t think so. We never, no. We’ve never talked about it with any interest. It doesn’t seem to mean to us what it means to a lot of people,” she said when asked about marriage.