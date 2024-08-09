Jenna Ortega Reveals The Super Creepy Thing Tim Burton Keeps In His House

Jenna Ortega opened up about her visit to the home of famous director Tim Burton, and admitted to finding something in his bathroom that seems a little odd.

Ortega spoke about attending Burton’s California home and expressed how wildly interesting it was to see his movie-themed abode.

“You walk in and it’s the huge throne from Alice in Wonderland,” she said in a cover story for the September 2024 issue of Vanity Fair. She then disclosed the nature of the super creepy thing she found to the outlet. “There’s a jar of eyeballs in the bathroom,” she said in the interview.

The famous actress from “Miller’s Girl” dropped it there. She didn’t go on to elaborate on how many eyeballs were contained in the jar, and she certainly didn’t specify what kind of eyeballs were there.

I still have questions about whether or not the eyeballs are real or if they’re movie-prop eyeballs. So much was left unsaid, but at the end of the day, we’re talking about the creator of the upcoming “Beetlejuice” movie, so anything is possible.

Ortega is to star in “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” the sequel to the original “Beetlejuice,” which is slated for release Sept. 6.

Elsewhere in the interview with Vanity Fair the famous actress spoke about Burton’s little figurines, that he calls “his little creatures.” Ortega told the outlet that the famous director and producer keeps them in his pockets and stores them there at all times.

If this doesn’t make you want to learn more about what else he houses in his mansion — and his pockets — I’m not sure what will. (RELATED: Jenna Ortega Admits To Ignoring Writers And Crafting Her Own Character In ‘Wednesday’)

The creative genius is known for his dark, gothic and eccentric films and characters, and he seems to have a keen interest in hanging on to some of the weird props, too.