Joaquin Phoenix Abandons Movie Days Before Filming: REPORT

Joaquin Phoenix dropped out of a movie he was set to star in just five days before filming began, Indie Wire first reported.

Phoenix was poised to take a leading role in Todd Haynes’ untitled gay romance film that was set to start filming in Mexico but has stepped back from his duties, according to Indie Wire. In addition to his starring role, Phoenix had also developed the screenplay for the detective love story, alongside Haynes and Jon Raymond.

A source close to the situation came forward to say Phoenix got “cold feet” in advance of shooting, according to Variety.

The crew believes Phoenix exited due to the graphic nature of the sex scenes in the film, but other sources challenged the theory, since they say that it was Phoenix himself who brought the idea to Haynes in the first place, according to the outlet.

Killer Films produced the movie, and sales agent MK2 Film backed it. The project is expected to suffer significantly as a result of Phoenix’s decision not to proceed with filming. Sources close to the matter said the film had already been sold to international distributors ahead of the movie’s production, and the sale was hinged on Phoenix’ role. Phoenix’s role will not be recast, which presumably means the future of the entire project is in peril, according to Variety.

Finances had already been directed to set production as well as numerous other expenses, and the entire crew that was dedicated to this movie is now out of work without notice. Stakeholders in the film will still need to be paid as part of the paperwork that was already processed, resulting in losses estimated in the range of seven figures, according to Variety.

Danny Ramirez, who previously starred in “Top Gun: Maverick,” was cast opposite Phoenix, as his love-interest in the film. The movie was reportedly going to be rated NC-17. (RELATED: Quentin Tarantino Cancels ‘The Movie Critic’: REPORT)

Phoenix has yet to issue public comment about this matter. It’s unclear if negotiations are in place to attempt to salvage the film.