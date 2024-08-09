‘Super White’: Joy Reid Expresses Surprise Over Harris Not Picking ‘Mayonnaise Sandwich On Wonder Bread’ Dem Senator

MSNBC’s Joy Reid expressed her surprise over Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate choice in a video posted online earlier this week, calling one of the top shortlist contenders a “mayonnaise sandwich on Wonder Bread.”

Reid took to TikTok to discuss her thoughts on Harris’ choice of picking Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate for the party’s 2024 ticket over other top contenders, such as Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly. Reid stated she had believed Harris was going to choose Kelly, calling him the “most conventionally safe pick” before labeling him as “super white.” (RELATED: Tim Walz’s Admin Spearheaded Efforts To Cut Most Age Requirements For Genital Surgeries On Kids)

“Let me give you my quick take. I gotta be honest and keep it real this is not the pick that I expected that she would make. It did come down to the final three, as we understand it. And I thought she would go astronaut — keepin’ it real. He, to me, would’ve been the safest, most conventionally safe pick,” Reid said.

“White, super white, like mayonnaise sandwich on Wonder bread white. From a border state, he could have made a strong argument for her handling of the border. Very empathetic wife, Gabby Giffords, who was a victim of gun violence. So a huge advocate on that issue,” Reid continued. “He has a twin, like it would’ve been a cool story to tell. He’s an astronaut. I mean what’s cooler than an astronaut, right? It would’ve been a cool story to tell at the convention, so I thought that would have been the easy way to go.”

Reid then labeled Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as the “riskiest pick” Harris could have gone with, stating he would have “angered so many groups” within the party.

“He would have angered so many groups, from educators who oppose his positions on vouchers, to environmentalists who would have been angry about his positions pro-fracking, and of course pro-Palestinian protesters,” Reid said.

“Shapiro is the one who, I think, would have caused the most anger because it would have distracted the whole conversation right back to talking about Gaza and campus protests,” Reid continued. “That would have been like the center of attention.”

Walz was announced to be on Harris’ 2024 ticket Tuesday and has since been under the spotlight from Republicans for pushing far-left policies during his time as governor.

Walz signed a bill in April 2023 allowing Minnesota to have the right to determine custody of a child if there is denial in access to sex-change procedures, and issued an executive order in June 2022 that sought to turn the state into an abortion “safe haven.”

In March 2023, Walz signed legislation to grant driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.