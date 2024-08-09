JORGE MARTINEZ: Kamala Harris’ Decision Might Have Created The Most Liberal Ticket In American History

In a stunning yet unsurprising move, Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate for the upcoming election. This decision cements what may be the most liberal ticket in American history, a combination that prioritizes radical progressive policies over the needs of everyday Americans. This duo embodies a vision for America that will put America last, further undermining the values and security that make our nation strong.

Walz’s track record in Minnesota is a stark warning of what we can expect if this ticket reaches the highest office. One of his most controversial policies was the issuance of driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants. This decision not only undermines the rule of law but also jeopardizes public safety by allowing individuals who may not have undergone proper vetting to operate vehicles on our roads. It sends a clear message that breaking the law will be rewarded, a dangerous precedent for a nation built on respect for its legal system.

During the turbulent summer of 2020, Governor Walz’s response to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) riots was, at best, ineffectual. As cities burned and businesses were destroyed, Walz stood by, failing to take decisive action to restore order and protect the livelihoods of Minnesotans. His lack of leadership during this crisis exposed his inability to prioritize the safety and well-being of citizens over political correctness and appeasement of radical activists.

Adding to the list of troubling policies is Walz’s stance on transgender issues and gender ideology, particularly concerning children. Under his leadership, Minnesota has become a haven for radical gender ideology, pushing for policies that allow minors to undergo life-altering medical procedures without parental consent. This agenda not only disregards the rights of parents but also risks the well-being of vulnerable children. And if parents oppose this, Walz will see to it that they lose custody of their kids. Encouraging irreversible medical interventions based on transient feelings is reckless and irresponsible, yet it is a cornerstone of Walz’s progressive vision.

Together with Vice President Kamala Harris, this ticket represents a dangerous shift towards a government that prioritizes ideological purity over practical solutions. Harris’ track record is equally concerning. As Vice President and “Border Czar,” she has been notably absent in addressing the crisis at our southern border, a crisis exacerbated by the Biden-Harris administration’s open-border policies. The influx of illegal immigrants, coupled with a lack of enforcement, has strained our resources and threatened our national security. The combination of Harris-Walz open border agenda would only worsen this crisis, putting Americans at risk.

This is not the leadership America needs. We need leaders who will put America first, who will prioritize the safety, security, and prosperity of our citizens over radical agendas. The Harris-Walz ticket is a clear signal that the Democratic Party is willing to sacrifice the well-being of Americans for the sake of progressive ideologies that have consistently failed to deliver positive results.

The policies championed by this ticket will not lead to the “better future” they promise. Instead, they will lead us further down a path of economic instability, social division, and diminished freedoms. We need a return to an era where common sense and practical solutions guide our governance, where the rule of law is respected, and where opportunities for all Americans are prioritized.

Americans should seek leadership that values our nation’s foundational principles, supports law and order, and fosters an environment where all citizens can thrive. It’s time for a new direction, one that puts America back on the path to prosperity and security. The stakes have never been higher. Let’s choose leaders who will put America first and ensure a brighter future for generations to come.

Jorge Martinez is a public relations strategist for conservative organizations. He previously served as press secretary for the U.S. Department of Justice.

