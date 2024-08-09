Olympic Sharpshooter Kim Ye-ji Collapses Mid-Press Conference

Olympic sharpshooter Kim Ye-ji collapsed during a news conference Friday in South Korea.

Video footage from the conference showed Ye-ji speaking to the press before she collapsed and fell to the floor. People rushed to her aid and quickly attempted to help her but it was immediately clear that something was very wrong. Cameras continued to roll as paramedics arrived on-scene and put the 31-year-old on a stretcher while continuing to provide emergency care.

Local authorities said Ye-ji was admitted to Jeonju Hospital and underwent a variety of tests, according to Huffington Post. They later said the Olympian had collapsed due to “accumulated fatigue.”

A local official said Ye-ji had briefly lost consciousness before being taken to hospital but denied reports that she had to be resuscitating by CPR, Reuters reported.

She is reportedly still in hospital under observation at this time.

It’s unclear if there are any underlying medical issues that could have contributed to her frightening collapse. No further information about her health has been shared.

Ye-ji won a silver medal in the 10-meter air pistol in Paris. She took too long to get her shot off, however, during the 25-meter event and didn’t make the finals. Her badass shooting style made a real impression on people around the world. (RELATED: Medics Rush To Assist As Olympic Swimmer Tamara Potocka Collapses Right After Race)

She continues to trend on social media as an international sensation since the video of her setting a world record in Azerbaijan in May. The clip prompted Elon Musk to suggest she was Hollywood material — only time will tell.