REPORT: Police Arrest 14-Year-Old Boy Wanted For 24 Different Felonies

A 14-year-old Milwaukee boy with an extensive criminal history is reportedly facing 25 charges, including 24 felonies, after a series of alleged violent crimes that culminated in a fatal hit-and-run accident.

He was fleeing police when he ran a stop sign, striking a man on a motorcycle, a complaint alleged, according to CBS 58. The victim, 31-year-old Marc Jones had reportedly been visiting the city for the annual Harley-Davidson Homecoming. Jones was hospitalized and later declared deceased, the outlet reported.

Authorities said in the complaint that the boy committed a series of crimes, including 13 armed robberies and four car thefts, according to the outlet. He also allegedly participated in a shooting, the outlet reported.

The boy started a crime spree in June before he turned 14, the complaint read, according to the outlet. He and another teen allegedly stole a vehicle from two women while reportedly threatening to shoot them. Another minor alleged that the suspect had robbed him at gunpoint the following week, the outlet reported.

Another series of crimes began in July, the complaint said, according to the outlet. He allegedly confessed to having shot a girl in the jaw near McGovern Park on July 19, the outlet reported. The suspect and another minor held up a man a a gas station three days late and stole from him, authorities wrote, according to the outlet. (RELATED: 14-Year-Old Girl Accused Of Beating Grandmother To Death, Authorities Say)

The incidents continued into late July, with three armed robberies in one day on July 24, according to the complaint, CBS 58 reported. He allegedly targeted victims outside a bar and hotels, according to the outlet. He admitted to these acts, the complaint read, the outlet reported.

Only days later, the suspect allegedly shot at a man at a gas station and reportedly took his vehicle. The final incident, which claimed Jones’ life, occurred on July 27, according to the complaint, the outlet reported. The boy had allegedly robbed a couple while armed and reportedly fled from investigating officers.

The police arrested the boy on July 31 at his aunt’s residence, according to the outlet. He is reportedly being held on a $200,000 bond.