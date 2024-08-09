CARLA SANDS: Here’s What Four Years Of Kamala Harris Would Cost

If Americans thought that the Biden administration was the most far-left, big-government, elite Democratic administration that America has ever seen, they are in for a rude awakening.

As the Left has effectively silenced the voices of 14 million voters by deposing President Joe Biden from the party ticket, they have paved the way for Vice President Kamala Harris, arguably the most leftist candidate the Democrats have ever put forward. If Americans are concerned about inflation, energy prices and the future of America under the current administration, a Harris administration should also worry them.

By installing Harris as their nominee, the Democratic Party has embraced a candidate whose ideas are so radical that they are further left than Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

For example, Harris has previously been openly supportive of a total ban on hydraulic fracturing, also known as fracking. Fracking revolutionized the energy industry, breathing new life into a wounded oil-and-gas sector and freeing us from the tyranny and control of OPEC. Following the shale and gas revolution in the early 2000s, the United States nearly nearly tripled its crude oil production, catapulting America into a new era of energy abundance and independence. Today, America’s oil and gas industry supports 10 million jobs, providing nearly $2 trillion to the economy, or roughly 8% of the nation’s GDP.

Rather than support this vital industry as former President Donald Trump did, Harris would seek to upend our energy industry and destroy essential oil and gas jobs. We have already seen the damage to the economy from the Biden administration’s $1.2 trillion “Inflation Reduction Act.” $7.5 billion has been spent on building a total of 8 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the entire Nation. State-based EV mandates combined with federal rules to phase out gas-powered cars will leave us with low-mileage, high-cost EVs that the average American cannot afford. Billions more are being spent on transitioning the United States to solar and wind power, which falter when the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow.

We have already seen the impact of the government picking winners and losers in the energy industry, and we know that never works. Whether it was Solyndra in Harris’ home state of California or windmills off the coast of New Jersey, pouring taxpayer dollars into an industry that is not commercially viable will inevitably end in failure. (RELATED: BLACKMON — The Biden-Harris Energy Policy Is A Mess That Kamala Harris Now Fully Owns)

Remember when gas prices hit $5 across the entire nation? They were just $2.42 when former President Trump left office.

The evidence speaks for itself: The promise of the Green New Deal has been nothing but a major scam on the economy and caused inflation, which has damaged Americans’ livelihoods. If you thought $1 or $2 trillion in federal spending was bad, imagine how the economy would look if Harris was allowed to enact her “Climate Plan For the People” agenda, which would invest $10 trillion into “environmental” and “climate” justice.

If Americans are forced to spend an additional $11,400 per year to maintain the same standard of living they enjoyed three years ago because of outrageous leftist spending, how much more will they have to forego if a Harris administration is allowed to spend an additional $9 trillion of taxpayer funds?

From her support of the Green New Deal, the Inflation Reduction Act, and previous opposition to fracking, Kamala Harris’ energy agenda would bring America to its knees, causing a loss, as Larry Kudlow has estimated, of as much as 10% to 15% of our GDP. Under the Trump administration, prices were lower, houses were more affordable and gas was cheaper.

If we wish to preserve the republic that has created the greatest global economy and quality of life the world has ever seen, then Kamala Harris’ policies would be the last thing Americans should support.

Carla Sands is a Senior Advisor to America First Works and former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.