‘Absolutely Gutted’: Rod Stewart Cancels Milestone Concert

Rod Stewart issued a statement Thursday to Instagram, telling fans that he was forced to cancel his milestone concert as part of his Las Vegas residency.

The legendary singer was set to take the stage at Caesar’s Palace for a very special performance to mark his 13-year run at the iconic concert venue.

“I’m desperately sorry to miss this 200th show celebration,” Stewart wrote in his statement.

He went on to provide more details to his millions of fans across the globe.

“Most people can work with strep throat but obviously not me,” he wrote.

The iconic crooner expressed his anguish over the unforeseen cancelation.

“I’m absolutely gutted,” Stewart wrote. “I’ve been looking forward to this concert for so long.”

Stewart attempted to make amends with fans as he signed off.

“My deepest regrets for any inconvenience this has caused,” he wrote in his statement. “Thankfully we’ll now be returning in 2025 and I hope to see you all there.”

The famous singer had addressed his fans before his cancelation with an upbeat announcement. He revealed his residency was not ending and introduced new performance dates in an upbeat social media post.

“Vegas, I’m having too much fun for this to end so we are coming back for an encore! Don’t miss The Encore Shows Las Vegas Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace March 12-22 & May 29-June 8!” he wrote.

Tickets for those dates currently remain open online and are available for purchase. (RELATED: Iconic Musicians ‘The Smile’ Cancel Tour Due To Medical Emergency)

Donald Trump supporters call Rod Stewart’s strep throat ‘karma’ after he mocked former president for ‘turning orange’ https://t.co/c2wqukQuNB pic.twitter.com/6pbm0ouGBA — Page Six (@PageSix) August 9, 2024

Some fans were quick to wish the knighted singer a quick and smooth recovery, but others were far less forgiving. Some social media users blasted Stewart for recently mocking Donald Trump by saying he turned “orange,” calling Stewart’s strep throat “karma.”