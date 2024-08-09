Legendary Shipwreck Yields New Discoveries After Expedition

The Columbian government announced on Thursday the discovery of new artifacts and areas of archaeological interest during the first expedition of 2024 to the wreck of the San José Galleon, a Spanish ship that sank in 1708 near Cartagena.

The exploration, led by the nation’s Ministry of Culture, the Columbian Institute of Anthropology and History (ICANH), the Columbian Navy and the General Maritime Directorate, took place from May 23 to June 1, according to Columbia’s announcement. The exploration covered an area of over 461,000 square meters, equivalent to over 40 soccer fields. (RELATED: Daring Baltic Sea Dive Reveals Shipwreck Stash Of 19th Century Champagne And Wine)

The explorers discovered new “concentrations of archaeological material” around the wreck, adding to knowledge gleaned from prior expeditions, according to the Ministry of Culture. Researchers identified several different “structural components” of the vessel, including an anchor, rings and possibly a nail, which were found among everyday items like jugs, glass bottles and a basin.

“The discovery of new concentrations of archaeological material in the wreck of the San José Galleon reveals the complexity of analyzing this historical event since its sinking,” Vice Admiral John Fabio Giraldo Gallo, Director General of Maritime Affairs, said, according to the announcement.

New artefacts have been discovered on the 18th Century Spanish galleon San José off Colombia’s coast, estimated to be laden with £16bn in treasure. The ship, owned by the Spanish Navy, was carrying valuables like emerald chests and gold coins. pic.twitter.com/xvwTaUOX2Z — World update (@DataoftheWorld) August 9, 2024

In addition to the archaeological discoveries, the expedition documented the diverse marine life that flourished around the wreck, the Ministry of Culture writes. These include species such as dorsal finless sharks and swordfish, as well as other aquatic life.

This development marks a significant step in ongoing efforts to solve the mysteries of the San José Galleon.

“We believe that there is a possibility of finding new remains that expand the information we had so far, obtained in 2022,” ICANH Director Athena Caicedo said, the announcement reads. “This would be very relevant to identify important aspects of what was inside the galleon and reveal fundamental aspects about life on board.”

According to Juan David Correa, Minister of Culture, Arts and Knowledge, the adventure is far from over. The ministry is already looking at plans for further exploration next year and beyond.

“Based on a new observation this year, we will make decisions on how to continue the mission in 2025 and 2026,” he said, according to the announcement. “In October we will announce the next steps in 2025 on this journey to the heart of the San José Galleon.”