Video Captures Travis Scott’s Arrest In Paris After Alleged Altercation With Bodyguard

Recently released video footage shows police in Paris, France, arresting Travis Scott in the lobby of the Georges V Hotel on Thursday.

Paris authorities said the famous rapper was arrested for “violence against a security guard” who worked at the hotel. The staffer reportedly intervened with Scott and became entangled in a physical altercation with his own security guard, according to TMZ. The video showed police swarming Scott in the lobby of a hotel while hotel staff attempted to block the windows from the eyes of the press. Cameras continued to roll as he was forced into the back of a police car in handcuffs.

TMZ just dropped footage of Travis Scott getting arrested & dragged out by police in Paris pic.twitter.com/4YhRbkNpWz — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 9, 2024

The video showed three officers putting Scott into the back seat of the police vehicle, and at one point, one of them entered the back seat with him, and closed the door. They put a seatbelt across Scott’s chest and buckled him in. The officers spent some time getting Scott settled into the vehicle while the paparazzi gathered and captured photos and videos of his arrest.

Initial reports suggest Scott was involved in a vicious physical fight with this bodyguard, who he felt was not meeting the requirements of his position. Hotel security stepped into separate them, when the matter escalated. Scott was seemingly angered after he felt the guard failed to adequately assist him after “multiple days of being chased and harassed by paparazzi,” according to TMZ.

A few hour after his arrest, police walked Scott to an ambulance that was waiting just outside of the jail, and he was taken to a hospital. Some reports indicate he was checked for injuries after several vases were broken amid the brawl, while other reports suggested he was undergoing a series of medical tests, according to TMZ.

Travis remains in police custody at this time, but sources close to the matter noted he has not been charged with anything at this time, according to TMZ.

Rapper Travis Scott, who is banned in Egypt for allegedly performing satanic rituals in his music, was just arrested in Paris after a fight broke out between him and his own security guard. He was also arrested in June for disorderly intoxication and trespassing in Miami,… pic.twitter.com/gmcxdtIzbw — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) August 9, 2024

“We are in direct communication with the local Parisian authorities to swiftly resolve this matter and will provide updates when appropriate,” a representative from his camp told the outlet.

Scott has attended a number of events at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, including U.S.A. vs Serbia men’s basketball. (RELATED: Bodycam Video Shows Travis Scott Arguing With Police During Arrest)

Hours before his arrest he was swarmed by many fans on the street and was so overwhelmed that he stopped and asked a police officer for assistance, requesting that his path be cleared so he can proceed along his way. The police did little to assist, according to TMZ.