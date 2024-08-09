Horrifying Video Captures Son’s Alleged Vicious Attack On Father With Wrench After Running Him Over

A video caught a New York man allegedly attacking his father with a wrench Monday after running him over, New York Post reported.

Yu Wang, 30, allegedly attacked his father with an SUV and a metal wrench. The assault left the victim in critical condition, according to the New York Post. Authorities reported Wang first allegedly struck his 56-year-old father several times with a Toyota RAV4. Witnesses, horrified by the scene, watched as Wang allegedly retrieved a metal wrench from the vehicle and repeatedly hit his father, who was already injured and lying on the sidewalk.

Chilling video captures NYC maniac bludgeoning his dad in head with wrench after running him over: cops https://t.co/fS4hrTOkn4 pic.twitter.com/IijaUBmPai — New York Post Metro (@nypmetro) August 9, 2024

Police responded to the scene and found the victim with severe trauma to his head and body. He was quickly transported to Presbyterian Hospital, where he remains in a life-threatening state, the outlet reported. After the attack, the son allegedly fled the scene in his SUV. However, police took the suspect into custody the following day. Upon his arrest, he was reportedly found with a crack pipe and a bag containing a residue, which is currently being tested to determine its contents.

Wang faces charges including attempted criminally negligent homicide, two counts of assault, reckless endangerment and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, according to the New York Post. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to piece together the motive and full circumstances of this incident.