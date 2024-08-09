Videos Show Passenger Plane Fall Out Of The Sky, Crash In Brazil

A passenger airplane crashed in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state Friday, The Associated Press (AP) reported, citing local media sources.

The plane had the capacity to transport dozens of passengers but it is not known how many people were aboard during the crash, the AP reported. (RELATED: ‘Counting My Blessings’: Video Shows Plane Crash-Land, Nearly Take Out Golfer)

GloboNews, a Brazilian news outlet, tweeted in Portuguese that 62 persons, 58 passengers and 4 crew members, were onboard at the time of the crash.

Local firefighters confirmed that a plane fell from the sky, the AP reported. BNO News tweeted a video of the rapidly descending aircraft.

BREAKING: Voepass Flight 2283, a large passenger plane, crashes in Vinhedo, Brazil pic.twitter.com/wmpJLVYbB3 — BNO News (@BNONews) August 9, 2024

The video showed an aircraft falling from the sky in what appeared to be an uncontrolled way. The video cuts out right after the plane disappeared behind a bunch of trees.

Another angle of the plane that showed evidence of the crash itself was tweeted out by AEROIN.

Outro ângulo da queda, imagens impressionantes pic.twitter.com/pBiIF4VAFS — AEROIN (@aero_in) August 9, 2024

The uncontrolled descent of the aircraft as it twisted about was more evident in the video. A massive plume of dark smoke appeared from the area where the plane crashed.

Footage from the crash site showed the remains of the broken plane that was still aflame.

Imagens mostram o local da queda pic.twitter.com/xm2dgcI3zw — AEROIN (@aero_in) August 9, 2024

The plane was built 14 years prior to the incident, according to GloboNews.

Um site mostra a trajetória do avião que caiu nesta sexta-feira (09), em Vinhedo, no interior de SP. Antes do horário da queda, a aeronave fez círculos, e, de acordo com a matrícula do veículo aéreo, o avião foi fabricado há 14 anos. ➡ Assista ao #Estúdioi, com @AndreiaSadi, na… pic.twitter.com/EmBSRGoJyD — GloboNews (@GloboNews) August 9, 2024

Voepass airlines issued a press release in Portuguese that confirmed 62 persons were onboard the aircraft but did not list the status of the passengers and crew.