World

Videos Show Passenger Plane Fall Out Of The Sky, Crash In Brazil

2048px-ATR-72_600_VOEPASS_PR-PDO

Wikimedia Commons/Public/VOEPASS Linhas Aéreas, CC BY-SA 4.0

Ilan Hulkower Contributor
Font Size:

A passenger airplane crashed in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state Friday, The Associated Press (AP) reported, citing local media sources.

The plane had the capacity to transport dozens of passengers but it is not known how many people were aboard during the crash, the AP reported. (RELATED: ‘Counting My Blessings’: Video Shows Plane Crash-Land, Nearly Take Out Golfer)

GloboNews, a Brazilian news outlet, tweeted in Portuguese that 62 persons, 58 passengers and 4 crew members, were onboard at the time of the crash.

Local firefighters confirmed that a plane fell from the sky, the AP reported. BNO News tweeted a video of the rapidly descending aircraft.

The video showed an aircraft falling from the sky in what appeared to be an uncontrolled way. The video cuts out right after the plane disappeared behind a bunch of trees.

Another angle of the plane that showed evidence of the crash itself was tweeted out by AEROIN.

The uncontrolled descent of the aircraft as it twisted about was more evident in the video. A massive plume of dark smoke appeared from the area where the plane crashed.

Footage from the crash site showed the remains of the broken plane that was still aflame.

The plane was built 14 years prior to the incident, according to GloboNews.

Voepass airlines issued a press release in Portuguese that confirmed 62 persons were onboard the aircraft but did not list the status of the passengers and crew.