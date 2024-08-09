Wrestling Legend Kevin Sullivan Dead At 74

Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan died at the age of 74.

The world-famous wrestler was best known for being one of Hulk Hogan’s biggest rivals in the 1990s, and for his villainous performances in the ring. His death was confirmed by the WWE in a short statement shared to X on Friday.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Kevin Sullivan has passed away. We extend our condolences to Kevin’s family, friends and fans,” they wrote.

“Sullivan had been dealing with health issues lately following complications from emergency surgery,” Wrestling Inc. wrote to their website, Friday.

The WWE linked to a tribute page for the star, calling the famous wrestler “a unique and influential figure in sports-entertainment history,” and they shared some of Sullivan’s accolades with fans.

“Sullivan found success both in the ring and behind the scenes with his penchant for far out ideas that pushed creative boundaries,” they said.

The WWE credited Sullivan as being “a major rival for the ring’s most legendary heroes, including Dusty Rhodes, Hulk Hogan and The Road Warriors.”

“He specialized in leading dangerous factions, which included his wicked Army of Darkness, collegiate bullies The Varsity Club, and the wild Dungeon of Doom, which introduced Big Show to the wrestling world,” they wrote.’

The organization credited Sullivan as being “a creative force behind the scenes for WCW.”

Sullivan began his wrestling career in the 1970s and rose to international fame when he entered Championship Wrestling in the ’80s.

He catapulted to fame in the WCW and was in some of the most legendary matches against Hulk Hogan. Sullivan was also famous for his personal and professional rivalry with Chris Benoit and the infamous “I respect you, booker man” incident involving Brian Pillman in a leather strap match in 1996.

Fellow wrestlers took to social media to pay tribute to Sullivan, including Ric Flair, who remembered the star as “An All Time Great Athlete & Friend.”

Fans have also flooded the internet with loving posts as the commemorate a true legend in wrestling history.