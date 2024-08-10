‘Hurry, Hurry, Hurry!’: Authorities Release Uvalde Massacre Footage And 911 Audio

Authorities released harrowing footage and 911 audio from the Uvalde massacre Saturday, ABC News reported.

In a critical development following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, extensive 911 calls and law enforcement footage have been released, highlighting the chaotic and delayed police response, according to ABC News. This release comes after a protracted legal battle, initiated by media organizations including The Associated Press, challenging city officials’ initial refusal to disclose these records.

The crisis began with a 911 call reporting a pickup truck crashing near the school and the driver, later identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, rushing towards the building armed. “Hurry, hurry, hurry, hurry!” one teacher told 911, ABC News stated. Subsequent calls captured the immediate terror, with one caller screaming about Ramos shooting at children, and another, identified as Ramos’ uncle, pleading for a chance to talk his nephew down.

“He’s my nephew ma’am. He’s the shooter,” Ramos’ uncle told 911, as heard in the audio shared by NewsNation. “He said he was mad that his grandma was bugging him too much.”

The footage and calls illustrate the timeline, with nearly 400 law enforcement officers hesitating for over 70 minutes before intervening, despite ongoing gunfire and the presence of wounded and deceased victims inside a classroom, ABC News reported. This response has drawn widespread condemnation and has been characterized as a profound failure, prompting multiple investigations. (RELATED: ‘How Dare You? You Were Paid By Them!’: Prayers Turn Into Anger As Investigator Clears Uvalde Officers Of Wrongdoing)

In addition, two officers, former Uvalde school Police Chief Pete Arredondo and school officer Adrian Gonzales, now face criminal charges related to their inaction during the massacre. In contrast, a report from the city claimed that local police exhibited “immeasurable strength” during the incident, ABC News reported. Families of the victims have been vocal in their demand for accountability, transparency and justice.