‘Really, That Song?’: Celine Dion Slams Trump For ‘Unauthorized’ Use Of Iconic Hit

Singer Celine Dion Saturday rebuked former President Donald Trump’s campaign Saturday for using her hit song “My Heart Will Go On,” without permission during a recent rally in Bozeman, Montana.

The Canadian singer, known for her powerful ballads took to social media to address the “unauthorized” use of her music.

Dion’s management team and record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., stated that they did not approve of Trump’s use of the song at his events. “In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use,” her statement read.

The statement added: “…And really, THAT song?” (RELATED: Devastating Video Of Celine Dion Suffering Seizure Surfaces In New Documentary)

Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing “My Heart Will Go On” at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign… pic.twitter.com/28CYLFvgER — Celine Dion (@celinedion) August 10, 2024

The song was a part of the “Titanic” soundtrack.

The Trump campaign has not yet responded to Dion’s statement. This is the latest in a series of instances of artists objecting to the campaign’s use of their music during rallies and other events. These include Rihanna, Axl Rose, The Rolling Stones, Neil Young and others, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In May 2023, the Village People sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Trump campaign for including a band dressed up as the group and using the songs “Macho Man” and “YMCA” without their permission during the candidate’s events.

“Therefore, the performance has, and continues to cause public confusion as to why Village People would even engage in such a performance. We did not,” the letter said.

The Daily Caller reached out to the Trump campaign for comment but did not hear back.