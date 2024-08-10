‘You Can Be A Regular White Guy!’: CNN Panelist Tells Democrats To Ditch Celebrities At DNC

CNN panelist Jamelle Bouie urged Democrats to lay off the celebrity appearances at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) Saturday during a discussion on “The Chris Wallace Show.”

Bouie said it would be a “mistake” for Democrats to lean on featuring celebrities as speculations rise that the DNC may include appearances by famous singers such as Taylor Swift or Beyoncé.

“I think it would be a mistake to pack it with celebrities. I think that when you look at what the message the ticket is so clearly trying to push, and that’s apparent with the choice of Walz, which is that this is a ticket of normalcy. These are normal people,” Bouie said.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris selected Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate Tuesday. Walz first initiated the popular Democratic talking point that 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his running mate, J.D. Vance, are “weird” in late July. (RELATED: ‘What Are They Hiding?’: CNN Panelists Call For Kamala Harris To Face The Media, Answer Voters’ Questions)

“Walz’s attack on Republicans that they’re weird, that Trump and Vance are weird, I think you would want to emphasize that in a convention by focusing on normal people. I think one of the strengths of the Walz pick is that it sends a clear message that you can be a regular white guy,” Bouie said.

Harris has enlisted several celebrities to energize the crowd at her rallies, including rapper Meghan Thee Stallion in Atlanta, Georgia on July 30 and indie folk band Bon Iver in western Wisconsin on Aug. 7.

ATL- Meg Thee Stallion performs the censored version of her songs while booty shaking for Kamala Harris as she performs at the rally in Atlanta | @tpaction_ pic.twitter.com/kqALXyuQd9 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) July 30, 2024

THIS IS NOT A KAMALA HARRIS RALLY. This is the crowd for a free Bon Iver concert that Kamala Harris happened to be speaking at. The people were there for the concert, not to see Harris. Concert goers were given Harris signs as they walked in. 100% fake. pic.twitter.com/Tkz2FIGiZ0 — Now The End Begins (@NowTheEndBegins) August 8, 2024

The vice president branded her campaign headquarters account on X according to the neon green aesthetic of pop sensation Charli XCX’s sixth studio album, “brat,” in late July.

“kamala IS brat,” Charli XCX wrote on July 21, the day Biden dropped his reelection bid and endorsed Harris.

kamala IS brat — Charli (@charli_xcx) July 22, 2024

The DNC is scheduled from Aug. 19 until Aug. 22.