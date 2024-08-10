‘What Are They Hiding?’: CNN Panelists Call For Kamala Harris To Face The Media, Answer Voters’ Questions

CNN panelists called for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris to face the media and answer voters’ questions Saturday on “The Chris Wallace Show.”

Biden dropped his reelection bid July 21, subsequently endorsing his vice president to take his place on the 2024 ticket. Harris has not formally addressed the press in the 20 days since she was called on to replace Biden.

CNN panelists Lulu Garcia-Navarro, John McCormack and Kristen Soltis Anderson called for Harris to hold a press conference and do media interviews.

Garcia-Navarro acknowledged that Harris is “riding a wave” and understands why Democratic strategists may advise her not to risk changing the dynamic. However, Garcia-Navarro admitted that Harris “does have to sit down” because voters are uncertain about Harris’ stance on issues like the Supreme Court and statehood for Washington, D.C.

McCormack said Harris must address her 2020 election positions in “her own words” instead of relying on press releases from campaign aides. He noted that Harris endorsed Biden’s recent push to require term limits for Supreme Court justices, urging her to “be clear” on how “radical” she is on the issue. (RELATED: ‘The Loon Is Surging’: GOP Sen. John Kennedy Spars With Fox News Host Over ‘Ding-Dong’ Kamala Harris)

“I think eventually she’s going to have to answer these questions. I don’t know if it matters if she answers them this week, or next week, or the week after, but at a certain point, it does begin to seem like ‘wait a minute, what are they hiding?'” Soltis Anderson told the panel.

Soltis Anderson recalled how Biden’s poor debate performance on June 27 revealed the president was “not in good shape” to continue his reelection bid.

“It will be a shame if we have to get all the way to the September 10 debate before she’s actually asked, ‘Hey, you opposed fracking, now you support it. When did you change your mind and why? Hey, you supported this, now you oppose it. When did you change your mind and why?’ It would be a shame if we have to wait all the way until September,” Soltis Anderson said.

Trump held a 72-minute-long news conference Thursday, during which he challenged Harris to three debates in September. The GOP nominee proposed he face off with Harris on Sept. 4 with Fox News, Sept. 10 with ABC News and Sept. 25 with NBC News.