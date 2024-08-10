Fans In Shock After Competitor In New Olympic Event Does So Poorly. Internet Ruthlessly Mocks Her

Fans were shocked after Australian breakdancer Rachael “Raygun” Gunn lost all three of her group matches in the first breakdancing tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Video shows Gunn, wearing a vibrant green and yellow tracksuit, circle the stage to the sound of steel drums as she launched into a series of moves — including one called “the kangaroo.” Gunn brought herself to the floor, where she stopped in several awkward poses before dragging herself across the ground with her arms.

Gunn lost to competitors from the U.S., France and Lithuania, according to the New York Post. The 36-year-old Australian did not receive a single vote from the judges, losing each match 18-0. Judges based scoring on factors including technique, execution, musicality and originality.

Multiple social media users pounced on Gunn’s performance with memes and mockery.

“This is the only thing the world is going to remember Australia for at the 2024 Olympics. Hilarious,” Ian Miles Chong wrote on X, posting an edited video of Gunn’s performance with Seinfeld theme music.

“This is Rachael Gunn, she has a PhD in cultural movement and convinced Australia to pay for her trip to the Paris Olympics,” another user wrote. “She participated in breakdancing and got 0 points.”

“Aussie break dancer Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn has to be trolling the entire world,” a third user commented.

The Olympic Committee let participants wear their own uniforms — which were submitted for review beforehand — to the competition, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Olympics Takes Down Opening Ceremony Videos Starring Drag Queens Mocking Christianity)

“Looking forward to the same level of scrutiny on what the b-boys wear tomorrow,” Gunn wrote on Instagram Friday.

Some social media users were more amused by Gunn’s outfit, which stood out among the attire of other contestants.

“Australia did B-Girl Raygun dirty with this ugly as sin outfit. Looking like she’s gonna ask if I want fries with that,” one X user remarked.

“Meanwhile Japanese Twitter is roasting Raygun because her outfit looks like the uniform of a Japanese courier company, yet she lost to Logistix,” another user chimed in.

Gunn has a PhD in Cultural Studies and a bachelor’s in Contemporary Music, according to the New York Post.