Officials Say Jordan Chiles Didn’t Actually Win Medal Days After Country’s Prime Minister Boycotted Olympics

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) reinstated Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu to third place in the women’s floor exercise final Saturday, ESPN reported.

FIG’s decision could impact American gymnast Jordan Chiles, who had initially been awarded the bronze medal. This decision followed a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that nullified a scoring appeal made during the competition that had temporarily elevated Chiles to third place, according to ESPN.

Jordan Chiles might have to return bronze medal after CAS ruling https://t.co/SAYljcRqaf — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) August 10, 2024

The controversy began when Team USA coach Cecile Landi filed an appeal outside the allowed one-minute window after scores were posted, seeking a 0.1 increase to Chiles’ score. CAS’ decision to restore the original order now positions Barbosu third, her Romanian teammate Sabrina Maneca-Voinea fourth, and Chiles fifth, ESPN stated. (RELATED: Steph Curry’s Insane Heroics Seal Deal For America In Olympics)

The situation has stirred public reaction. It was previously reported that Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu declared Tuesday that he’s skipping the Paris Olympics closing ceremony, protesting what he views as an unfair scoring decision in women’s gymnastics, according to Fox News.

The final decision on the distribution of medals rests with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which has not yet commented on whether Chiles will need to return her medal. The FIG has clarified that while they can adjust the rankings, the allocation of medals is under the IOC’s jurisdiction, ESPN reported.

The Romanian Gymnastics Federation had proposed that three bronze medals be awarded to resolve the dispute. This suggestion came amid considerable emotional stress for the athletes involved, especially after Romanian gymnastics icon Nadia Comaneci highlighted the potential mental health impacts on Barbosu, who initially thought she had secured the bronze.