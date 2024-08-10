There’s A New Soros In Town. Here’s What He’s Doing To Shape The 2024 Election

Since The Wall Street Journal first reported that Alex Soros had taken over his father’s political operation on June 11, 2023, he has pumped tens of millions of dollars into an array of efforts to sway the 2024 election, financial disclosures show.

Democracy PAC, the primary conduit through which the Soros family shuffles its wealth into electoral politics, spent roughly $40 million after the WSJ reported that George Soros had passed the reins on to his son, campaign finance records show. The PAC’s spending under Alex Soros signals somewhat of a departure from how his father operated it, with less focus on criminal justice and a greater emphasis on helping Democrats keep the White House.

“I’m more political,” the younger Soros told the WSJ in 2023, comparing himself to his father. “As much as I would love to get money out of politics, as long as the other side is doing it, we will have to do it, too.” (RELATED: Soros Acquires Stake In Media Brand Targeting Key 2024 Voting Demographic)

Outside groups aligned with the Democratic Party spent over $1.7 billion during the 2020 election, whereas conservative groups spent considerably less, totaling around $1.5 billion, according to OpenSecrets’ analysis of campaign finance records.

Democracy PAC has sent $10 million to Future Forward PAC since the WSJ reported that Alex Soros had taken over, per Federal Election Commission (FEC) records. President Joe Biden’s campaign in 2020 anointed Future Forward to serve as the primary super PAC to boost the Democratic presidential effort, and the operation has since pivoted to support Vice President Kamala Harris after Biden dropped out, according to multiple outlets.

George Soros appeared less interested in using Democracy PAC to play presidential politics than his son, having given Future Forward PAC just $1 million during the same period in the 2020 election, according to FEC filings. The Soros patriarch did, however, personally donate roughly $500,000 to boost Biden during 2020, which is still less than the $721,000 Alex donated that year, campaign finance records show.

Democracy PAC is not the only way the Soros family injects money into politics. Open Society Foundations, the philanthropic network founded by George Soros and now headed by his son, has poured tens of millions of dollars into left-of-center activist groups that have worked to prevent former President Donald Trump from winning elections.

The Soros heir also seems less interested in criminal justice than his father, having only distributed about $1.1 million to groups focused on the issue through Democracy PAC since June 2023, FEC records show. His father, meanwhile, had already sent out over $5.6 million in disbursements through Democracy PAC to criminal justice-focused groups during the same period in the 2020 election cycle.

Alex Soros even moved $60 million out of the Fund for Policy Reform, a criminal justice nonprofit within the Open Society Foundations network, and into Democracy PAC back in January, according to campaign finance records.

In addition to using Democracy PAC to bankroll the implementation of their criminal justice agenda, the Soros family has also contributed directly to some causes in the area. These payments appear to be drying up under Alex Soros as well, however, as no one in the Soros family has made direct payments to California Justice & Public Safety PAC, the committee tasked with electing what George Soros dubbed “reform prosecutors” in the state, this election cycle.

The younger Soros and his father show some similarities in how they have led Democracy PAC, disclosures show. In both 2020 and 2024, the PAC donated millions to the Senate Majority PAC and House Majority PAC, committees tasked with electing Democratic candidates to the upper and lower chamber, respectively.

Alex Soros has directed $9.5 million to the pair of committees since June 2023 whereas Democracy PAC, under his father, gave $10 million to the PACs during the same period in 2020, per FEC records.

Under both the elder Soros and his son, Democracy PAC made considerable donations to pro-abortion committees, such as those affiliated with Planned Parenthood, as well as PACs aimed at increasing the presence of women in elected office, according to campaign finance records. The younger Soros explicitly told the WSJ he would continue his father’s legacy of pushing feminism and working to expand access to abortion.

Though Democracy PAC has already spent tens of millions of dollars under the Soros scion, a total of $125 million has been set aside for the committee, according to the WSJ.

The younger Soros, who is cementing his place as a Democratic megadonor, has enjoyed generous access to the White House under the Biden-Harris administration, visiting frequently, according to Fox News Digital’s analysis of visitor logs. Alex Soros has met with high-ranking White House officials like Amanda Sloat, the National Security Council’s senior director for Europe, and Jon Finer, who serves as the principal deputy national security adviser.

A Soros family spokesperson did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

