Steph Curry’s Insane Heroics Seal Deal For America In Olympics

With an electrifying three-pointer, Steph Curry helped secure Team USA’s fifth gold medal Saturday at the Olympics.

In a thrilling showdown at the Paris Olympics, the United States men’s basketball team clinched their fifth straight Olympic gold, overpowering France 98-87. This historic victory was spearheaded by Curry’s display of long-range shooting. Curry dazzled fans worldwide by scoring 24 points, NBC Olympics reported.

“THE GOLDEN DAGGER!” Steph Curry that is utterly ridiculous. 🤯#ParisOlympics | 📺 NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/8hIN8tgmfK — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 10, 2024

As the game unfolded in Paris, the tension mounted in the fourth quarter with France narrowing the gap to a mere three points, the outlet stated. However, Curry, the two-time NBA MVP, was unyielding. He responded with a trio of three-pointers that decisively shifted the momentum back to the U.S., effectively securing the win.

Curry’s remarkable ability to sink shots from beyond the arc not only energized his team but also enchanted spectators, who quickly took to social media to celebrate his prowess. (RELATED: Liberal Sports Icon Steph Curry Floats Future Presidential Run, Internet Immediately Points Out His Housing Hypocrisy)

STEPHHHHHH TOP 5 EVER I REPEAT TOP 5 EVERRRRRR!!!!! 👨‍🍳 — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) August 10, 2024

Steph Curry, American hero. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) August 10, 2024

LeBron James nearly achieved another triple-double in what was his final Olympic appearance, while teammates Kevin Durant and Devin Booker contributed with 15 points each, according to NBC Olympics. The U.S. maintained the lead throughout most of the game after initially pulling ahead in the first quarter.