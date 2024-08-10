‘There’s No Candidate’: Fmr Trump Advisor Mocks Kamala Harris, Calls Campaign A ‘Nonentity’ Controlled By Corporate Media

Stephen Miller, the former senior advisor to former President Donald Trump, mocked Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign in a Friday appearance on “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

Miller characterized Harris’ campaign approach as overly protective and isolated, with no substantial presence or policy direction. “Is she really running a campaign or is she a princess that’s gonna get coronated that’s not allowed near anybody. You’re not allowed to talk to her. She’s just going to be coddled and wrapped up in her little blanky he and let around for nap time,” Jesse Watters told Miller.

“Don’t let her walk because she might fall and hurt yourself so we’re going to keep her here. You’ll see her in November.” Miller then answered and compared Harris’ campaign to the movie, where a non-existent person is created and manipulated by the media.

“It is the first AI campaign. It actually doesn’t exist. It is the first post-candidate campaign. There’s no candidate. There’s no actual campaign, there’s no policy, there’s no substance. There’s literally just corporate left-wing press creating a narrative around a nonentity. A nonexistent person. This is like that Al Pacino movie from like 20 years ago nobody saw called ‘Simone,'” Miller explained. “Very ahead of its time.”

“You cannot dislike something that doesn’t exist. You can’t get mad at nothing and that’s what this is. Nothing. They are running nothing and you can’t get mad at nothing because there’s nothing there,” Jesse told Miller.

Miller also took aim at Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, calling him “Tampon Tim.” (RELATED: BARR: Kamala Harris And Tim Walz Really Don’t Like The Second Amendment)

“The Democrat Party has finally found a truly authentic Midwestern dad to run on a presidential ticket. Does it get more midwestern dad then ‘Tampon Tim?’ Who hasn’t lived in the midwest and had a high school football coach bring a duffel bag filled with tampons and hand them out to 10-year-old boys? That’s what midwestern dads do,” Miller added.

He then questioned the appropriateness of Walz’s policies, such as introducing sexually inappropriate material into school curriculums and supporting Black Lives Matter protests, suggesting these actions are out of touch with traditional Midwestern values.