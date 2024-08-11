A Simple Girl Fight Erupts Into Several White Sox And Cubs Fans Brawling It Out

Talk about a way to renew a rivalry!

With that being said, however, there have been better times in the Crosstown Series. And this is because both the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs are out of the way when it comes to postseason contention.

I mean, I guess you could give the Cubbies a little bit of credit only being 3.5 games behind in the NL Wild Card standings and having just three teams sitting above them. But still, with how inconsistent they’ve been throughout the season, I have a hard time seeing them pull off a playoff spot.

As far as the Sox, it’s been absolute horror on the Southside, with the team getting near a 100-loss campaign, and well … that’s that. (RELATED: Yankees And Mets Fans Get Into Wild Subway Series Brawl That Features Punches, Tackles And Crazy Shirtless Man)

With the situation being what it is in Chicago and neither team eyeing the postseason, and the weather being hot as hell here in the dog days, Chi-Town fans are beginning to lose their patience.

Example A: While Saturday’s game was going on between the White Sox and Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field, a simple girl fight broke out between a couple of fans, but it didn’t take a full second before all hell broke loose between several Chicago supporters.

Oh yeah, ladies and gentlemen. The frustration in the Chi has hit a boiling point.

WATCH:

Last night at the Cubs vs. White Sox game.#Chicago pic.twitter.com/szOjNMwYEN — CHICAGO CRITTER (@ChicagoCritter) August 11, 2024

Fights are bad, I agree, but this rivalry needs something to spice it up … maybe this can do it. (But probably not)