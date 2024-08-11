Editorial

LeBron Criticized Over ‘Rude’ Reaction To Kid, But Should We Care After He Delivered A Gold Medal To Americana?

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 10: LeBron James #6 of Team United States celebrates on the podium during the Men's basketball medal ceremony on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
The answer is simple: No, we shouldn’t.

Team USA superstar LeBron James issued quite the reaction to a kid who was attempting to have an interaction with him while he was in Paris celebrating his gold medal victory at the Summer Olympics.

The United States men’s basketball team brought home the gold Saturday after beating France, 98-87.

Later that night, he ended up being seen on video getting dropped off at a club where a celebration was happening with him and other USA players. No foul there, but then … it happened. (RELATED: ‘Don’t Try To Smooth This Over’: Steve Smith Flames NFL Reporter After Falsely Saying He Got Knocked Out At UFC 302)

While walking to the establishment, a young fan ended up interrupting James, and well, LeBron wasn’t having any of it. The kid was holding a camera and appeared to question James about something, however, the Olympics MVP shut things down immediately. And in brutal fashion at that.

“Stop, stop, stop,” said James. “Enough.”

Afterwards, LeBron then hit maximum troll level, hilariously breaking out in a dance when we got to the entrance of the club.

Some labeled James’ actions as “rude.”

WATCH:

I’m gonna keep it a bean with y’all … after bringing home the gold medal, LeBron can do whatever the hell he wants for the rest of the summer.