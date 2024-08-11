Fmr State Dept Anti-Terror Adviser Says Potential Foreign Hack Of Trump Camp ‘Something We’re Gonna Live With Now’

Former State Department Anti-Terror Adviser Morgan Wright told “Fox and Friends Weekend” Sunday that the potential foreign hack of the Trump campaign is “something we’re gonna live with now.”

2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s campaign blamed “foreign sources hostile to the United States” for stealing information and sharing it with Politico starting in late July, the outlet reported.

Wright told Fox News co-host Will Cain that the hack was “definitely political” and “designed to damage” the GOP nominee, pointing to the fact that the Trump campaign’s stolen information was sent to Politico.

“When you look at transnational criminal groups like ransomware groups, for them it’s about the money. This is not something they get involved in,” Wright said.

The Trump campaign pointed toward a Microsoft intelligence report released Friday that claimed hackers affiliated with the Iranian armed forces had “sent a spear-phishing email to a high-ranking official of a presidential campaign” in June. Wright noted the close timing of the release of the Microsoft report and the news of attack. (RELATED: SZABO: Biden’s Cybersecurity Failures Put Americans At Risk While Criminals Run Free

“The director of national intelligence, the DNI, and Microsoft put out reporting just a few days ago talking about how a senior official in a presidential campaign targeted through a spear-phishing attack,” Wright told the Fox News co-host. “And that’s important because it means a particular person was identified, somebody who they think might have had a relationship or be amenable to opening a document, pasting maybe a PDF or a link. And that’s how the initial compromise occurred.”

“This is just something we’re gonna live with now,” Wright said. “For this election, and for all future elections.”

Earlier this year, the U.S. reportedly obtained intelligence indicating that the Iranian government was plotting to assassinate Trump. In response, the Secret Service increased their security of the former president.

Trump was grazed in the ear by a bullet July 13 during an attempt on his life at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.