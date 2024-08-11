‘Don’t Try To Smooth This Over’: Steve Smith Flames NFL Reporter After Falsely Saying He Got Knocked Out At UFC 302

Well, this is quite awkward.

When it comes to being in the media, pretty much everybody hates you, especially if you have an opinion. So if you end up getting something wrong, you better believe that people like me get it good. It’s almost like people just wait for a media type to mess up, I’m so used to hate. (Though I’m not getting much wrong, don’t get it twisted)

But it happens a lot in my industry. It happens all the time in politics with the left-wing media, though a lot of that is blatant lies, but you get my point. Here in my world, the sports world, it happens all the time as well. Misinformation is totally a thing here, too. Just ask ESPN NFL insider Ryan Evans who recently made a major boo-boo. (RELATED: A Simple Girl Fight Erupts Into Several White Sox And Cubs Fans Brawling It Out)

Newark, New Jersey was the host Saturday of UFC 302, but there was more fighting going on other than in the octagon. During a scrap between two men, one of them ended up being knocked out with one hell of a right hook.

But it wasn’t just the fight that made this video go viral, it was the fact that Evans reported that the man knocked out was NFL legend Steve Smith Sr.

Spoiler alert: It wasn’t.

FIGHT: Panthers legend Steve Smith Sr just got KNOCKED OUT at UFC 302. 😳pic.twitter.com/JWEBweKpjf — Ryan Evans (@RyanEvansESPN) August 11, 2024

Needless to say, Smith wasn’t happy about the “report” whatsoever.

Hey @RyanEvansESPN… not all people, especially black people with a hat look alike bro I’m working 📺 https://t.co/L4dR3Iokmh pic.twitter.com/BSLYVUmGED — Steve Smith Sr. (@SteveSmithSr89) August 11, 2024

Evans tried to smooth things over, though it was awkward as hell and Smith wasn’t playing any of it, even calling Evans out for trying to do so.

I know you be rocking the hat Mr. Smith. My apologies Mr. Smith. I’m gonna go ice up. pic.twitter.com/JPJ5pCt0AN — Ryan Evans (@RyanEvansESPN) August 11, 2024

Nah don’t try to smooth this over. How are you going to not be there and accuse me of a fight when I’m clearly on TV? 🤔 https://t.co/1KzQKwDDev — Steve Smith Sr. (@SteveSmithSr89) August 11, 2024

And just like that, Ryan Evans lost about 80% of his credibility — rough.