Tom Cruise Stuns At Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony, Delivers Flag To LA 2028 In Daring Stunt

Tom Cruise stunned spectators at the Paris Olympics closing ceremony Sunday with a quintessential stunt that marked the transition from Paris 2024 to the upcoming Los Angeles 2028 Games.

The actor, known for his daring stunts in the “Mission: Impossible” film series, executed a breathtaking jump from the top of the Stade de France, landing center stage amid roaring applause. Following the symbolic passing of the Olympic flag from Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo to Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, Cruise quickly mounted a motorcycle, flag in hand and sped out of the stadium, Variety reported.

𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞: Tom Cruise Dives Into Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony as he descends from the Stade De France roof during tonight’s Closing Ceremony. pic.twitter.com/jc91nFEMim — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 11, 2024

His ride through Paris was set to the energetic tunes of the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “By the Way.” This was followed by a pre-recorded segment showing Cruise driving into an airplane, then parachuting out to land by the Hollywood sign, where he attached the Olympic rings, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Actress Describes Sex Scene With Tom Cruise That Took An Unexpected Turn)

Cruise’s presence has been a notable feature throughout the games, attending the opening ceremony and various competitions alongside celebrities like Steven Spielberg and Ariana Grande. His activities also included receiving the title of Knight of the Legion of Honor from France’s culture minister just a day before the games began, Variety stated.

🔥🚨HAPPENING NOW: Tom Cruise brings Mission Impossible to the Paris World Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony by repelling from the very top of the arena in a dramatic entrance. pic.twitter.com/PFvrN9FzqD — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 11, 2024

Tom Cruise Dives Into Paris #Olympics Closing Ceremony, Drives Off With Flag To LA 2028 https://t.co/Sf31EGHd6T pic.twitter.com/N4RNIAj70g — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 11, 2024

The Paris Olympics closing ceremony was a star-studded affair, with performances by prominent artists like Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and H.E.R., who delivered a rendition of the U.S. national anthem, according to Variety. French and international artists such as Phoenix, Air, and Angele also graced the stage, contributing to a memorable finale orchestrated by artistic director Thomas Jolly and executive director Thierry Reboul.