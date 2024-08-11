’She Has No ideas’: Trump Calls Out Kamala Harris For ‘Copying’ Key Campaign Promise

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump called out Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Saturday on Truth Social for copying his promise that tips earned by service workers will not be taxed if he is re-elected.

Trump first made his promise at a Las Vegas, Nevada rally on June 9 — two months before Harris announced her position at a Las Vegas rally Saturday and six weeks before the vice president took President Joe Biden’s place in the 2024 race.

Trump tore into Harris’s lack of “imagination” and called her a “copycat” for stealing his policy proposal. The GOP nominee said Harris promoted the policy for “political purposes” and that she won’t actually implement it.

“Kamala Harris, whose ‘Honeymoon’ period is ENDING, and is starting to get hammered in the Polls, just copied my NO TAXES ON TIPS Policy. The difference is, she won’t do it, she just wants it for Political Purposes! This was a TRUMP idea – She has no ideas, she can only steal from me. Remember, Kamala has proposed the LARGEST TAX INCREASE IN HISTORY – It won’t happen. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” Trump wrote.

“How long will it be before Kamala Harris comes out with another ‘TRUMP’ policy like, ‘No Taxes will be paid by our Senior Citizens on Social Security?'” Trump wrote in a separate post. “She’s looking really bad now! Everyone is waiting to see what idea, or policy of mine, she will copy next.”

Republican Sen. J.D. Vance, the GOP nominee for vice president, questioned why Harris has not yet implemented a “no tax on tips” policy, considering that she is the sitting vice president. (RELATED: ‘What Are They Hiding?’: CNN Panelists Call For Kamala Harris To Face The Media, Answer Voters’ Questions)

“Given that she runs the government why doesn’t she do it now?” Vance wrote on X.

The hashtag #CopyCatKamala was trending early Sunday as various X users joined Trump in calling out the vice president.

In February 2023, the Biden-Harris administration announced the Service Industry Tip Compliance Agreement (SITCA) proposal, an IRS-run program cracking down on the reporting of tips to improve “tip reporting compliance” on employment tax returns.