‘Scarface’ Star Angel Salazar Dead At 68

“Scarface” actor Ángel Salazar died in his sleep Aug. 11 at the age of 68.

The famous actor was best known for playing the role of Al Pacino’s sidekick, Chi Chi, in the epic gangster film. Salazar’s rep and dear friend Ann Wingsong confirmed his death to TMZ. She told the outlet Salazar stayed overnight at a friend’s house in Brooklyn and his body was found in the bed inside Sunday morning. His official cause of death has not been reported.

Wingsong went on to state that Salazar suffered from heart issues, which could have been a factor in the star’s death.

“Scarface” fans remember the iconic role he played in the 1983 film, including the popular scene in which Chi Chi saves the life of Pacino’s character, Tony Montana, during the “chainsaw scene.” Chi Chi’s life ultimately came to a dramatic end in the movie when his back was riddled with bullets by hitmen hired by drug kingpin Alejandro Sosa.

Salazar was a seasoned actor that played a variety of different roles in movies of varying genres.

Aside from the rough and tough persona in “Scarface,” Salazar was also known for his work opposite Tom Hanks in the 1988 film, “Punchline,” as well as in “Boulevard Nights,” “Walk Proud,” “Hot to Trot” and “Maniac Cop 2,” among many other credits to his name.

He reunited with Pacino once more for the 1993 drama, “Carlito’s Way,” to mark another box office hit.

Salazar was also a celebrated comedian. His career included a number of HBO comedy specials as well as an appearance on “Last Comic Standing,” “In Living Color” and “On Our Own.”

His final film project was 2023’s “The Gilbert Diaries: The Movie.”

He reportedly had a number of other projects in the works at the time of his death. (RELATED: )84-Year-Old Al Pacino Set To Star As Mafia Boss In New Film

Friends, fans and loved ones continue to share memories of the star as they pay tribute to his talents and the legacy he left behind.