Police Arrest Man For Setting Fire Outside Jewish Museum, Say He Has Burning History

The Baltimore Police Department (BPD) alleged that they had arrested a 66-year-old suspect who set fire outside the Jewish Museum of Maryland on Aug. 4.

The suspect, “who has a history of fire-related crimes,” was arrested Aug. 10 at a residence “without incident,” the BPD tweeted. (RELATED: Michigan ‘White Supremacist’ Sentenced For Allegedly Victimizing Blacks And Jews, Authorities Say)

Central District Hate Crime Arrest In reference to the fire set outside of the Jewish Museum of MD on Aug. 4, in the unit blk of Lloyd St, officers arrested a 66-year-old male suspect. BPD Investigators quickly identified the suspect & obtained a warrant for the suspect’s… pic.twitter.com/tNoUlE6Luu — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) August 10, 2024

Police named the suspect as Assadollah Hashemi, and charged him with second-degree arson and first-degree attempted malicious burning, WBAL-TV 11 reported. Hashemi allegedly caused the museum over $1,000 in damages, according to the outlet. BPD tracked down the suspect due to a license plate from a car he allegedly used to escape the scene of the crime, the outlet noted. The plate was reportedly visible in surveillance video that also showed the suspect, the police alleged.

Man charged with arson outside Jewish Museum of Maryland | Click on the image to read the full story https://t.co/pQghuetYBF — WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore (@wbaltv11) August 12, 2024

The BPD previously “intervened in a behavioral crisis that Hashemi was experiencing” back in July and “Hashemi was alleged to have burned his trash container on the balcony” on that occasion, police noted, WBAL-TV 11 reported.

The Jewish Museum of Maryland was closed throughout the summer due to extensive renovations from a capital project, the museum’s website said. “Throughout the building closure, JMM employees will continue work on programming, education, archives and collections, audio and video production, exhibition development, capital project support, and so much more, though our programs will be happening offsite at other partner organizations and online,” the website said.