Bills Sign Former Dak Prescott Backup Ben DiNucci To A Deal, But How Is This Helping Anything?

From losing Stefon Diggs to signing … who?

This is the Buffalo Bills in 2024.

They made the move Monday to sign former Dallas Cowboys quarterback (and Dak Prescott backup) Ben DiNucci, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. But my whole thing is: Why is this the move when you’re clearly on the decline?

I mean, yeah, I guess you could just say it’s a depth move. But here’s what they’re getting: A former seventh-round draft pick who hasn’t been anything but a backup quarterback, with his only other professional experience being in 2023 with the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons. Last season in the NFL, he saw ZERO action while just being on the Denver Broncos’ practice squad. And if you were curious, he played college football with the James Madison Dukes and Pittsburgh Panthers. (RELATED: 49ers Forced To Cancel Upcoming Joint Practices With Saints Because Of An Incredible Amount Of Injuries: REPORT)

In other words: If Josh Allen goes down, the Bills are cooked.

I mean, seriously, this guy has only seen three games of action and just one start. And why are we signing quarterbacks that nobody’s ever heard of when you know damn well Allen is literally the only piece of talent that will move that offense? You couldn’t use that money to pick up some effective weapons?

And this is why the Buffalo Bills are the Buffalo Bills, ladies and gentlemen.

Now we need for the New York Jets to take themselves out, and my Miami Dolphins are golden … and Aaron Rodgers gets injured in 4, 3, 2 …