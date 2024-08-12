Man Sentenced For Fatally Stabbing Neighbor Who Complained He Snored Too Loud

A Pennsylvania man was sentenced to nearly a year in jail after fatally stabbing his neighbor who complained he was snoring too loud.

Christopher Casey was sentenced to 11.5 to 23 months in county jail, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Thursday. Casey was also given three years probation in an agreement with prosecutors that spared him for a third-degree murder charge, the outlet reported.

The 56-year-old fatally stabbed Robert Wallace, 62, in January with a military-style knife, the outlet reported, citing prosecutors. The two men lived in a duplex, sharing a wall between their bedrooms.

On Jan. 14, Wallace walked to Casey’s house, yelling that he was going to kill him, Casey told police. The two argued through the window for roughly 20 minutes before Wallace apparently calmed down. He offered to shake Casey’s hand and offered to pay for surgery to correct his snoring, The Inquirer reported, citing an affidavit. (RELATED: Woman Allegedly Stabbed Murder Victim 11 Times, Killed Cat: REPORT).

Casey went to talk face-to-face with his neighbor following the argument, but before doing so, he grabbed a Taser and a knife, hiding them in his hands under a blanket, the outlet reported. Casey later stabbed his neighbor at least three times in the chest. Wallace was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Inquirer.

Casey reportedly stabbed himself once in the leg accidentally during the incident. He told police he feared Wallace was being disingenuous

and was worried he would attack him, according to the outlet.

James Lyons, Casey’s attorney, said Wallace bullied Casey for over a year and threatened his life on multiple occasions, including mere hours before the fatal stabbing, the outlet stated. Lyons added that Casey, who has autism, has difficulty dealing with confrontation.

“He’s a really good man who was not equipped to deal with this type of this sustained abuse and threats,” Lyons reportedly said. “He was terrified of this guy, and he believed that he had no option.”

The 56-year-old’s sentence allows for him to serve 8.5 months in jail before being freed, the outlet reported, citing his attorney.