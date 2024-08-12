‘Having Her Cake And Eating It Too’: CNN Guest Warns Harris’ Energy Could ‘Run Out’ Without Policy Support

CNN guest Tia Mitchell warned Monday afternoon how the energy behind Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid could “run out” if the campaign didn’t release a firm platform addressing her policy proposals soon.

Mitchell appeared on “CNN News Central” as she discussed Harris’ potential campaign platform and focused on Harris’ higher polling among voters for the economy despite President Joe Biden’s low polls. While Mitchell explained how Harris has been benefiting from not being blamed for the economy under Biden, she warned how the “enthusiasm” around the Democrats’ “hopeful and positive” campaign message could expire soon if she doesn’t release firm policy stances. (RELATED: ‘Have A Little Caution’: Former Harris Official Warns Dems Not To Underestimate Trump’s Debate Odds Against VP)

“She did tell reporters today that part of her agenda will be coming out soon, and that will include her economic agenda. I think right now she’s been able to navigate kind of having her cake and eating it too. So she‘s benefiting in — she‘s able to say, ‘I‘m lockstep with President Biden. We‘ve done great things. We‘ve been working hard for three-and-a-half years,’ but she hasn‘t necessarily been blamed the same way Biden has been blamed for some of the ways the economy has kind of had fits and starts, with the rising cost of goods most prominent in people‘s minds,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell continued to state how voters are wanting to hear which aspects of Biden’s economic agenda she would continue to use if re-elected, before mentioning how Harris agreed with former President Donald Trump on not taxing tips. Over the weekend, Trump called out Harris for being a “copycat” after she backed no tax on tips, which was a promise Trump had pushed earlier for service workers if he was re-elected.

“That being said, I do think people want to hear what parts of the Biden economic agenda would she continue. Where would she pivot? You mentioned her somewhat echoing former President Trump on wanting to not tax tips. That is notable, you know, that‘s a real policy strategy that she can discuss and give her reasoning behind it, and we‘re going to be looking for more,” Mitchell continued. “She has talked about the Fed, and she has contrasted herself with former President Trump and saying that the Federal Reserve should remain independent, so that‘s a small piece, but she says more is to come.”

‘Having Her Cake And Eating It Too’: CNN Guest Warns Harris’ Energy Could ‘Run Out’ Without Policy Support pic.twitter.com/fTyiWvuTnW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 12, 2024

“I do think people are going to be looking at that, but to your bigger point, she‘s benefiting from the fact that the enthusiasm around her campaign is kind of separate from the policy. This is the — she‘s getting good vibes, she’s getting good energy. She‘s getting people who are behind her because they don‘t want Trump back. And for them, it‘s less about policy than it is about just her showing a hopeful and positive campaign. But I think that could run out if she doesn’t back it up with policy,” Mitchell said.

Since becoming the party’s new presumptive presidential nominee, Harris has received backlash over her flip-flopping on issues such as defunding the police, massively expanding Medicare and fracking. While the Harris campaign has yet to release a confirmed list of policies the vice president will be backing, they have been posting on certain issues and clarifying to the press where the vice president stands on issues like the border and green energy.

