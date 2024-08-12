College Golf Just Got Elevated Like Crazy Thanks To Alabama’s $50 Million Facility That Was Designed By Justin Thomas

Alabama is making it very clear: They aim to be a national golf powerhouse.

Auburn University, Alabama’s biggest rival, clearly lit a fire into the Crimson Tide when they won the 2023-24 national championship in college golf. Because how do they respond?

Only months after the Tigers' victory, the University of Alabama is ready to open a college golf facility that cost them a whopping $50 million and it'll be ready to go for the 2024-25 campaign. To make it even sweeter, it was designed by PGA stars Justin Thomas and Trey Mullinax, who also happen to be alumni of Alabama. PGA Tour instructor Darren May was also a part of the process.

Costing exactly $47,750,000, the facility is placed north of the campus and features a total of 176 acres. There are five buildings that are a part of the establishment: Golf House, Cart Barn, Pump House, Comfort Station and Golf Maintenance Facility. On top of that, the facility also includes a golf course that has nine holes, a driving range, several hitting bays and a short-game complex.

Just check out the swag … something that will elevate the collegiate level to a whole new … well … level!

Imagine college golf having the hype of football or basketball, even baseball … sometimes all it takes is a $50 million facility to get it started and here we are.