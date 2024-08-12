Editorial

College Golf Just Got Elevated Like Crazy Thanks To Alabama’s $50 Million Facility That Was Designed By Justin Thomas

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: A general view of Alabama Crimson Tide logo before the College Football Playoff National Championship football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 52-24. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Alabama is making it very clear: They aim to be a national golf powerhouse.

Auburn University, Alabama’s biggest rival, clearly lit a fire into the Crimson Tide when they won the 2023-24 national championship in college golf. Because how do they respond?

Only months after the Tigers’ victory, the University of Alabama is ready to open a college golf facility that cost them a whopping $50 million and it’ll be ready to go for the 2024-25 campaign. To make it even sweeter, it was designed by PGA stars Justin Thomas and Trey Mullinax, who also happen to be alumni of Alabama. PGA Tour instructor Darren May was also a part of the process. (RELATED: Angler Wins Whopping $3.699 Million For Placing 1st Place At White Marlin Open, Only Placed 1.5 Pounds Bigger Than 2nd)

Costing exactly $47,750,000, the facility is placed north of the campus and features a total of 176 acres. There are five buildings that are a part of the establishment: Golf House, Cart Barn, Pump House, Comfort Station and Golf Maintenance Facility. On top of that, the facility also includes a golf course that has nine holes, a driving range, several hitting bays and a short-game complex.

Just check out the swag … something that will elevate the collegiate level to a whole new … well … level!

 

Imagine college golf having the hype of football or basketball, even baseball … sometimes all it takes is a $50 million facility to get it started and here we are.