Dem Congressman Gets Instantly Fact-Checked While Trying To Spin False Narrative On Trump Debates

Democratic New York Rep. Dan Goldman had a meltdown after Fox News’ Bret Baier challenged him on his assertion that former President Trump had not agreed to debate Vice President Kamala Harris during a Monday episode of “Special Report.”

“If I’m Donald Trump, I understand why he doesn’t want to debate,” Goldman asserted.

“Well, he’s accepted three,” Baier rebutted. “He’s said yes to September 4th, September 10th, September 17th. He’s said yes to a lot of them, so it’s not that he’s obviously afraid to debate,” Baier continued.

“No no no,” Goldman sputtered. “No no no, he had agreed to September 10th on ABC,” he countered.

“With Biden, who got pushed out,” Baier answered.

“What’s the difference? Why should he not debate whoever the candidate is on September 10th as he agreed to, what is the difference between candidate Biden and candidate Harris?” Goldman asked.

“No, no, it’s fine, he said he would do it. I’m just saying he’s also agreed to other debates. You said he hasn’t agreed to others, he has. It’s the Kamala Harris campaign that hasn’t agreed on the other side,” Baier concluded.

Both campaigns have agreed to the September 10th ABC debate, ABC News Washington Bureau Chief Ryan Klein tweeted Thursday.

Harris, however, has not agreed to the Fox News debate nor a separate NBC News debate which Trump agreed to. (RELATED: ‘She Has A Good Teacher’: Leo Terrell Says Kamala Harris Learned To Plagiarize From Joe Biden)

Trump said he agreed to the Fox News debate for September 4th, an NBC News debate for September 10th and an ABC News debate for September 25th during a rally in Palm Beach on Thursday, however Klein’s tweet appears to contradict that.

Trump then corrected himself in a Truth Social post, saying the ABC News debate would occur on September 10th with the NBC News debate to happen on the 25th.

Harris, whose campaign previously said Trump was “running scared” from the debates, has only agreed to the September 10th debate.