Trump, Musk Overcome Tech Issues For Marathon Interview To Over 1,000,000 Listeners

Former President Donald Trump’s interview Monday night with Elon Musk was marred by tech issues delaying it nearly forty minutes, but the pair went on to discuss a variety of topics for more than two hours.

The Twitter “Space” proceeded with a “smaller number of listeners” and no glitches after initially failing to launch, which Musk blamed on an “attack” he implied came from Democrats. Musk kicked off the interview, with more than one million listeners tuning in, asking Trump about the failed assassination attempt against him, illegal immigration and Vice President Kamala Harris’ lack of media appearances.

“What was the assassination attempt like?” Musk began.

“Not pleasant,” Trump joked.

The former president told Musk how dodging death by inches bolstered his faith in God. (RELATED: ‘I Think It’s Providence’: Insiders Describe Trump’s Renewed Determination, Strength In Face Of Assassination Attempt)

“I’m a believer [in God],” Trump said, recounting the assassination attempt. “Now I’m more of a believer, I think. And a lot of people have said that to me. A lot of great people have said it to me, actually. But it was, it was amazing that I happened to be turned just at that perfect angle, and all because I put down a chart on immigration that showed that the numbers were so great. I love that chart.”

The former president told Musk that he would be returning to the site of the assassination attempt in October, and is considering picking up his speech where he left off.

“Sorry to keep you waiting. Complicated business!” pic.twitter.com/k8xUJcGKjz — Margo Martin (@margommartin) August 13, 2024

After calling out Harris for copying his “no taxes on tips” campaign proposal and criticizing her role as the “border czar,” Trump blasted the vice president for failing to sit down for an interview since launching her presidential campaign. (RELATED: ‘Dam Is Going To Break’: Trump Insiders Forecast Counterattack Against Kamala’s Basement Campaign)

Harris, in addition to not granting any sit down interviews, has not held a press conference and has only taken a few questions from reporters since becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee 22 days ago. Campaign officials previously told the Daily Caller that Sen. J.D. Vance will be trailing Harris as she holds rallies in an attempt to draw a contrast to her media availability and record.

“She’s incompetent. She’s as bad as Biden in a different way. She hasn’t done an interview since his whole scam started. And say what you want – this was a coup. This was a coup of a president of the United States. He didn’t want to leave, and they said, ‘We can do it the nice way, or we can do it the hard way,'” Trump said.

“They just took him out back behind the shed and basically shot him,” Musk said.

Elon Musk tells Trump to start a Government Efficiency Commission and says he would like to help on the commission:

pic.twitter.com/txDLCqvi1o — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 13, 2024

Nearly an hour after discussing foreign relations and the economy, Trump compared his stamina and availability for media interviews to Harris and Biden.

“It’s nice to have a forum like this where I can discuss something at length. By the way, you think Biden could do this interview?” Trump said.

“It’s pretty sad when you think that somebody that does this for a living can’t answer a question or is afraid to do an interview, and in [Harris’] case, with a very friendly interview. She’s got all friendly interviewers,” the former president continued.

Musk and Trump also talked about plans for 2025 if the former president is elected to the White House again. The former president said he would like to shut down the Department of Education and allocate control back to the states. Musk also told Trump he’d be happy to serve on a government efficiency committee in his administration.

“I just ask this, are you better off now or when I was president?” Trump said as he finished up close to 11 p.m. “Nobody’s better off now.”