Donald Trump Tweets For The First Time Since Feds Took His Mugshot

Former President Donald Trump tweeted Monday for the first time since his mugshot was taken in Fulton County on Aug. 24, 2023.

Trump posted a two-and-a-half-minute long campaign video on Twitter at 11:19 a.m., breaking his nearly year-long silence on the platform ahead of a scheduled interview with billionaire Elon Musk on Monday night.

“We can now project the winner of the presidential race. Donald Trump wins the presidency. What started off as unlikely, impossible is now reality,” a voice is heard saying as footage of Trump swamped by press flashes on screen in the video.

The video shows crowds of Trump supporters as the 2024 Republican presidential nominee can be heard saying, “I will fight for you with every breath in my body, and I will never let you down.”

Trump’s last post on X was of his mugshot with the words “ELECTION INTERFERENCE” and “NEVER SURRENDER!” in all capital letters. The image, posted on Aug. 24, 2023, also displayed text stating the date and a link to the GOP candidate’s website. (RELATED: ‘She Has No Ideas’: Trump Calls Out Kamala Harris For ‘Copying’ Key Campaign Promise)



Trump was banned on Twitter in January 2021 following the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021.

Prior to posting his mugshot, Trump wrote on Jan. 8, 2021 that he would not attend President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

Live conversation on 𝕏 with @realDonaldTrump & me at 8pm ET tomorrow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2024

Musk restored Trump’s account after taking over the platform and rebranding it as X.