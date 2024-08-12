Editor Daily Rundown: Walz’s Superior Says VP Candidate ‘Quit’ After Learning About Iraq Deployment

WALZ’S SUPERIOR TELLS CNN: NO QUESTION WALZ ‘QUIT’ AFTER LEARNING ABOUT IRAQ DEPLOYMENT… DON JR: BOMBSHELL: Tim Walz’s superior officer in the National Guard tells CNN that Walz knew he was going to be deployed to Iraq six months before he decided to retire. He also says Walz promised he would deploy and went back on his word and abandoned his men. (VIDEO)